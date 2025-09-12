Fenix Lighting Introduces their Brightest Lantern Yet

Fenix CP50R Work Lantern Fenix CP50R Work Lantern - Side View Fenix CP50R Work Lantern - Back View Fenix CP50R Work Lantern Handheld Fenix CP50R Work Lantern - In the Field

The CP50R delivers 5500 lumens, a beam distance of 1476 feet (450 meters), and multiple signaling modes for jobsite and emergency use.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting US has released the CP50R Professional Work Lantern , the brightest lantern in its lineup.The CP50R offers a maximum output of 5500 lumens and a beam distance of 1476 feet (450 meters). Its triangular housing incorporates floodlight and spotlight modes that can be used separately or combined. The lantern also features five warning light modes for signaling and increased visibility.For placement and stability, the CP50R is equipped with a magnetic base, tripod mount, and a 360-degree rotating handle. The floodlight includes an adjustable color temperature function, allowing users to select warmer or cooler white light based on their task.Power is supplied by two included 6000mAh rechargeable batteries, providing runtimes of up to 240 hours. The lantern recharges through a USB-C port and can also serve as a power bank to charge other devices. Constructed from aluminum alloy and rated IP66 for dust and water resistance, the CP50R is intended for use in a wide range of demanding environments.The Fenix CP50R Professional Work Lantern is available now at Fenix Lighting.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

