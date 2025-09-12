MEC Isaac Sileku: Announcement on extraordinary measures in minibus-taxi Industry

Good afternoon members of the media, colleagues, and fellow residents.

Following careful consideration and a decision taken at Cabinet this morning, the Western Cape Government has resolved to invoke Section 91 of the National Land Transport Act. This empowers us to impose extraordinary measures in areas where violence, unrest, and instability in the public transport sector have placed lives at risk.

From Wednesday, 17 September 2025, the following taxi routes will be closed for a period of 30 days:

Route M18: Mfuleni – Somerset West

Route 43: Lwandle – Khayelitsha via Somerset West

Route 611: Khayelitsha – Somerset West

Route X19: Nomzamo – Mfuleni

Route AA20: Khayelitsha – Somerset West via Vergelegen

Route R96: Khayelitsha – Somerset West via Somerset Mall

Route AA21: Khayelitsha – Sitari Village Mall (drop-off)

Route R97: Khayelitsha – Somerset West (drop-off only)

Route YEX63: Mfuleni – Somerset West (drop-off only)

Route YEX64: Mfuleni – Somerset West (drop-off only)

Specified lanes at taxi ranks in Khayelitsha, Makhaza, Mfuleni, Somerset West, Nomzamo and Lwandle will also be closed.

This has been an exceptionally difficult decision. We are acutely aware that these routes serve thousands of residents who depend on them daily. However, given the escalating violence, the tragic and unnecessary loss of life, and the failure of previous interventions to restore calm, these extraordinary measures are necessary to stabilise the situation, protect commuters, and prevent further violence.

Over the past weeks, we have seen violent clashes that have cost lives, including six people between 23 and 26 August, and the fatal shooting of an off-duty police officer and taxi operator on 4 September. Families have been torn apart, livelihoods disrupted, and the safety of ordinary commuters has been gravely undermined.

The Western Cape Government’s first and foremost priority is the safety of commuters. We cannot allow our communities to be held hostage by ongoing violence in the taxi industry.

To ensure mobility during this period, alternative transport arrangements have been made. Golden Arrow Bus Services and Metrorail trains will provide additional capacity to assist residents in getting to work and learners in getting to school, especially during the upcoming school exams period.

Authorities, including the South African Police Service (SAPS), the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement, and Provincial Traffic, will be working together to ensure these extraordinary measures are fully enforced. Visible policing will be in place on all affected routes and at ranks to protect commuters and prevent illegal operations. Anyone who contravenes the notice will face the full force of the law.

We call on the affected taxi associations, CATA and CODETA, to put the safety and dignity of commuters above all else and to use this period productively to pursue sustainable, peaceful resolutions. Violence will never deliver the results you seek. Only through negotiations and agreement can this industry find lasting stability.

The Western Cape Government remains open to exploring alternate solutions, but the measures that come into effect on 17 September 2025 are designed to protect lives and restore order.

To the residents of the Western Cape, I assure you, we do not take this step lightly. It is our firm belief that these actions, difficult as they are, are necessary to secure safety, restore calm, and create space for a long-term resolution.

Thank you.

