Iman Ikeda-Bibi Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Redefining the Auto Industry

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iman Ikeda-Bibi, co-founder of Gear Up Tires, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she will share insights on building trust in an industry often clouded by skepticism.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Iman breaks down the mindset shifts and mission behind Gear Up Tires—how she’s redefining what customers expect from auto repair by leading with education, transparency, and trust. She shares practical insights on resilience, thinking differently, and building a purpose-driven business that challenges outdated industry norms.“I dared to dream big. When people told me my dreams weren’t realistic, I worked harder,” said Ikeda-Bibi.Iman’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/iman-ikeda-bibi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.