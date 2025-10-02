911 Restoration, Inc. Honored with 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award

SUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When disaster strikes, timing is everything. For 911 Restoration, Inc., a company built on rapid response and reassurance, that urgency is more than a business model—it’s a mission. Known as The Fresh Start Company, the restoration leader has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Regional Award winner, recognizing its commitment to helping homeowners and businesses bounce back when the unexpected hits.911 Restoration specializes in water damage mitigation, fire restoration, mold remediation, sewage cleanup, and full reconstruction services. With more than 180 locations and self-performing crews covering over 9,000 zip codes, the company brings the same level of care to a single flooded kitchen as it does to multi-site commercial properties. They know that no one ever plans for disaster—which is why their motto says it all: “We hope you never need us, but when you do – we are ready.”That readiness—paired with a steady, human touch—is what sets them apart. “Disasters don’t wait for business hours, and neither do we,” said a representative of 911 Restoration in Sunrise. “Our job isn’t just cleaning up damage—it’s restoring people’s sense of normal. Winning this award shows that our communities trust us to deliver when it matters most.”In a state where hurricanes, heavy rains, and humidity make property challenges a fact of life, 911 Restoration’s award is more than an industry accolade—it’s a recognition of reliability. Their work helps families re-enter their homes after fires, businesses reopen after floods, and communities regain stability after setbacks.As they look ahead, 911 Restoration remains focused on expanding their reach, refining their services, and delivering on the promise that’s guided them from day one: turning disaster into a true fresh start.Click here for more information!

