Yoga Village Takes Home 2025 Best of Florida Award

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yoga Village, a leading wellness and yoga studio in Clearwater, has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner, marking continued recognition for its dedication to health, community, and accessibility. The studio offers a wide range of transformational yoga and wellness experiences, serving as a local hub for students seeking classes, specialized training, and healing therapies.This latest award builds on Yoga Village’s history of recognition, including the 2023 Best of Florida Award and a 2024 Best of Florida Honorable Mention. The studio stands out for its comprehensive offerings: daily yoga classes ranging from Hot 26/2 and Power Yoga to Restorative, Yin, Vinyasa, Ashtanga, and Kundalini; Mysore Tampa Bay for self-led Ashtanga practice; Yoga Alliance–accredited Hatha and Kundalini teacher trainings; and sound and healing therapies, including gong baths, sound therapy, and breathwork journeys. Beyond the studio walls, Yoga Village extends wellness through its nonprofit initiative, Bhakti Outreach Bridge, providing access to yoga and wellness programs for underserved communities.“Being recognized again as a Best of Florida winner is a tremendous honor,” says Freddy Ross, owner of Yoga Village. “Our mission is to create a space where people of all backgrounds can feel safe to discover strength, healing, and transformation. This award reflects not only our classes and programs, but the vibrant and supportive community we’ve built together.”Looking ahead, Yoga Village plans to continue expanding its offerings while maintaining a focus on inclusivity, education, and holistic wellness. The 2025 Best of Florida Award underscores the studio’s ongoing commitment to providing a welcoming sanctuary for growth, healing, and personal transformation.Click here for more information!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.