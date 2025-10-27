5th Nail Lounge Sarasota Named 2025 Best of Florida Award Winner

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a city where leisure is practically a way of life, 5th Nail Lounge Sarasota has carved out its own niche by redefining what nail care can be. This year, the salon was recognized with a 2025 Best of Florida Award, following their 2024 win. This distinction highlights businesses making a standout impact across the state.Located in the heart of Sarasota, 5th Nail Lounge has become a destination for more than manicures and polish. The salon’s expansive menu includes everything from new herbal treatment pedicures and hot wax candle steam machine pedicures to specialized head spa treatments, nail art, facials, and eyelash extensions. Guests can pair their services with a complimentary glass of champagne or mimosa, creating an atmosphere where relaxation is built into every detail. Beyond luxury, the team emphasizes safety and sanitation, ensuring every client feels both pampered and protected.“What we’ve built is about more than nails, it’s about creating a space where people can truly take a break from their routines,” says a 5th Nail Lounge team member. “We’re proud to be recognized with this award, but the real honor is in seeing our clients leave feeling refreshed, confident, and cared for.”The Best of Florida recognition reflects what loyal clients have known for years: 5th Nail Lounge is more than a salon, it’s a Sarasota staple for everyday indulgence. With services that blend modern techniques, elevated products, and thoughtful hospitality, the team continues to set the standard for nail and spa care in the region.Click here for more information!

