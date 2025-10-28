Military Heritage Museum Honored with 2025 Best of Florida Award

PUNTA GORDA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Military Heritage Museum has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner, a recognition that celebrates both its innovative approach to history and its unwavering mission to honor America’s veterans. Far from a traditional “look-but-don’t-touch” museum, this 17,000-square-foot space invites visitors to take part in history, whether that’s through flight simulators, virtual reality missions, or even a laser gun range.What makes the Museum truly stand out is the human element. Guided by veterans, exhibits go beyond dates and artifacts to share the lived experience of service, the anticipation before takeoff, the resilience in the trenches, and the camaraderie that carried troops through. With more than 20,000 artifacts, including a Vietnam-era Huey helicopter and an immersive WWI trench display, visitors of all ages leave with more than knowledge, they leave with connection.“This award is really for our community,” said a staff member at the Military Heritage Museum. “Every volunteer, donor, and supporter plays a role in keeping these stories alive. We’re honored to be recognized, but more importantly, we’re proud to continue inspiring future generations with the legacy of those who served.”The Best of Florida Award underscores the Museum’s unique role as both an educational hub and a community gathering place. It’s a reminder that honoring veterans doesn’t have to be solemn, it can be hands-on, energizing, and deeply meaningful. As the Museum looks ahead, it remains committed to expanding programs, preserving stories, and ensuring the sacrifices of America’s service members are never forgotten.Click here for more information!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.