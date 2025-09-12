George B. Weatherbee School Earns Prestigious RAMP® Designation for Exemplary School Counseling Program

(Pictured: Kelly Weaver, RSU 22 Director of School Counseling)

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to celebrate George B. Weatherbee School of RSU 22 in Hampden for earning the esteemed Recognized ASCA Model Program® (RAMP®) designation from the American School Counselor Association (ASCA). This national recognition honors schools that deliver data-driven, comprehensive school counseling programs that support every student’s academic, social, and emotional success.

George B. Weatherbee School joins a select group of 1,300 schools nationwide—and only five in Maine—that have been recognized with this award over the past 21 years. This achievement was made possible through the dedication and collaboration of the school’s educators, students, and community.

“This recognition is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to providing an education that holistically addresses the social, emotional, and academic needs of every student,” former George B. Weatherbee School Principal Jennifer Cyr said. “I’m incredibly proud of our school and district’s dedication to fostering equity and belonging—critical protective factors that set our students up for lifelong success. Special recognition goes to Mrs. [Rachel] Silknitter, whose exceptional leadership as our school counselor guided our team through this powerful work. I also extend my sincere gratitude to all committee members whose participation and dedication made this achievement possible. This honor affirms that we are on the right path in creating an environment where all students can thrive.”

The RAMP® designation recognizes schools that align their counseling programs with the ASCA National Model®, a framework grounded in data and best practices. Research has shown that fully implemented school counseling programs are associated with improved student outcomes, from academic achievement to positive behavioral development.

“This year’s RAMP® honorees have shown their commitment to students and the school counseling profession,” Jill Cook, ASCA executive director, said. “These schools used data to drive their program development and implementation so all students can achieve success. The RAMP® designation distinguishes these schools and encourages school counselors nationwide to strive for excellence.”

The Maine DOE applauds George B. Weatherbee School for this remarkable accomplishment and extends heartfelt congratulations to the educators, students, and school community whose hard work and passion for student success made it possible. Their achievement serves as an inspiring example of what is possible when schools prioritize the whole child and ensure every student feels supported, valued, and ready to thrive.

For more information about the RAMP® program, please click here.

This story was submitted by George B. Weatherbee School. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.