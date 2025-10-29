Nominations Open for 2026 Maine School Counseling Awards

The Maine School Counselor Association (MESCA) is now accepting nominations for its 2026 School Counseling Awards, which honor outstanding counselors, colleagues, and leaders who make a difference in Maine schools and communities.

Each year, MESCA recognizes excellence through four distinct awards:

School Counselor of the Year

Administrator of the Year

Emerging School Counselor Award

Lifetime Achievement Award

Nominations are open now and must be submitted by November 20, 2025. Please find detailed information and nomination links for each award below:

School Counselor of the Year

This award honors the best of the best—counselors who run or support exemplary, comprehensive school counseling programs. The 2026 honoree will be celebrated at the Maine State House Hall of Flags during National School Counseling Week and will also be recognized nationally in Washington, D.C. in January of 2027. The recipient is invited to serve on the MESCA Board. Learn more and submit a nomination for School Counselor of the Year.

Administrator of the Year

This award recognizes an administrator who has made a significant contribution to the school counseling profession, championed innovative programs, or strengthened counseling services within their district or school. Learn more and submit a nomination for Administrator of the Year.

Emerging School Counselor Award

This award celebrates a school counselor with five or fewer years in the profession who exemplifies excellence, commitment, and professionalism. The recipient demonstrates exceptional rapport with students, families, and colleagues and serves as a role model for new counselors. Learn more and submit a nomination for the Emerging School Counselor Award.

Lifetime Achievement Award

This award honors a certified school counselor with more than ten years of service who has made a lasting impact on students, the profession, and the Maine counseling community. The recipient embodies leadership, advocacy, and professionalism. Learn more and submit a nomination for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

For more information about MESCA or these awards, please contact chair@maineschoolcounselor.org.