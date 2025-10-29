New “Learning from Maine” Video Series Showcasing Innovation in Maine Schools to Premiere on Maine Public Television November 6 and 7

Learning from Maine, a powerful new documentary video series created by Maine Loves Public Schools (MLPS), will air on Maine Public Television on Wednesday, November 6, at 8 p.m. and be rebroadcast on Thursday, November 7, at 2 p.m. It will feature innovative education stories from Limestone, Farmington, Portland, and Bethel.

Launched in September, the Learning from Maine video series is part of a statewide campaign celebrating the people, programs, and innovations shaping education in Maine. The video series explores questions like: What if ninth graders could spend an entire year learning in the woods of Maine—developing knowledge, confidence, and resilience that strengthen their entire community? What if students could earn high school credit while working in local businesses, gaining real-world experience, and building their futures?

“We hope that Learning from Maine will provide a deeper view into what our educators see every day: the transformational power of education to bring communities together and change the lives of our kids and families,” Maine School Superintendents Association (MSSA) Executive Director Eileen King said. MSSA is one of the core organizations leading the effort.

Individual episodes of Learning from Maine have been released online. Each episode tells a story of innovation in Maine classrooms. The series features stories hosted by former Maine principal Derek Pierce. Each 10-15-minute segment features a single school community and highlights promising practices strengthening education across the state. Stories featured in the series include a reimagined ninth-grade experience in Bethel and an apprenticeship model in Farmington that is helping young men to reconnect with school and prepare for meaningful, well-paid careers.

“It has been a great honor and joy to see what our teachers and students are up to around the state, and I can’t wait to share these inspiring stories with all who care about Maine’s public schools,” host Derek Pierce said.

Maine Public Television has partnered with MLPS to co-produce eight additional Learning from Maine stories, with more episodes planned for broadcast in 2026. Several in-person screenings are also scheduled across the state this fall:

Tuesday, October 29 – Portland

Wednesday, October 30 – Mt. Blue High School, Farmington

Monday, November 10 – University of Maine at Presque Isle

Monday, November 10 – Gem Theater, Bethel

A full list of screenings and details can be found here.

About Maine Loves Public Schools

Maine Loves Public Schools (MLPS) is a collaborative initiative led by the Maine School Boards Association, Maine School Superintendents Association, Maine Principals’ Association, Maine Curriculum Leaders Association, Maine Association for Career and Technical Education, and Maine Association of School Business Officials.

The campaign’s mission is to “document, curate, and share stories from within our school communities,” uplifting the creativity and dedication found in classrooms across Maine. Over the past two years, MLPS has collected hundreds of stories from educators and community ambassadors statewide. Learning from Maine represents the next chapter in this ongoing effort to celebrate the innovation and heart at the center of Maine’s public schools.

Watch all episodes and learn more on the MLPS YouTube channel, Facebook, or Instagram.