AuthenticWeb.com and CIRA join forces to support Canadian brands through ICANN’s 2026 TLD round

Authentic Web Inc. Canadian Internet Registration Authority

Partnership delivers security, strategy and infrastructure expertise to local organizations for the next phase of their digital transformation

As the name space continues to expand, owning a proprietary and brand authentic name space is the best strategic direction to guarantee consumer trust, and automate DNS network security.” — Peter LaMantia

TORONTO, CANADA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AuthenticWeb.com , a leader in enterprise domain and DNS security systems and Brand TLD strategy, today announced a strategic partnership with CIRA, the Canadian Internet Registration Authority, operator of the .CA registry and several other top-level domains via its Hello Registry Platform. Together, they will support Canadian organizations seeking to secure their own Brand TLDs in the upcoming application round, expected to open in April 2026.ICANN, the global organization that oversees the approval of new top-level domains, has announced its first new round of TLDs since 2012. The last round introduced over 1,000 new domains, reshaping the internet with geographic, industry-specific and brand-driven TLDs. The upcoming 2026 round is a rare chance for Canadian brands to finally secure their own little corner of the internet.“ICANN’s next TLD round presents a major opportunity for brand owners to take control of their digital identity,” said Peter LaMantia, CEO of AuthenticWeb.com. “ A Brand TLD creates a secure trust moat around the brand , enabling innovative use cases that improve engagement and strengthen DNS security. CIRA’s Hello Registry is one of the most advanced and secure registry platforms in the world. We are proud to partner with CIRA supporting Canadian brands that want their data and infrastructure in Canada, as well as global brands looking for a unified vendor relationship to deliver on the Brand TLD promise.”Key HighlightsLeveraging combined expertise in registry operations, DNS security and ICANN policy, CIRA and AuthenticWeb.com will deliver:• Effective cost modeling, risk assessment and strategic evaluation of Brand TLD use cases• Comprehensive program management support through ICANN’s application process from preparation and submission to go-to-market launch and Brand TLD operation• Advanced registry onboarding, compliance guidance and ongoing operations supported by the Hello Registry platform• Long-term operational compliance and security insights• A community for TLDs to grow and thrive by sharing best practices, knowledge and expertise“Running a TLD requires more than an ambitious idea. It requires trusted infrastructure and partners who understand what it takes to operate a modern domain registry. CIRA has spent decades building and operating world-class registries, and we’re excited to extend our platform to support more gTLDs,” said Adam Eisner, Vice-president of .CA and Registry Services at CIRA. “Authentic Web brings complementary strategy and security expertise and together we make it possible for Canadian organizations of all sizes to not just apply for a Brand TLD but to succeed in managing it.”This initiative brings together two Canadian organizations with the global expertise to ensure that Canadian brands take advantage of this once-in-a-decade opportunity to strengthen their digital presence.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://authenticweb.com and https://cira.ca/registry About Authentic Web Inc. Authentic Web simplifies enterprise domain , DNS, and TLS certificate management through a unified platform that delivers visibility, automation, and compliance. Our technology helps teams detect and fix DNS vulnerabilities before they become threats, strengthening infosec framework compliance, reducing risk, and lowering total cost of ownership. Authentic Web also equips organizations to transition from traditional domains to secure, branded TLDs, unlocking new opportunities for digital trust and engagement.ContactAuthentic Web Inc.Paul D. Engels, Vice Presidentpengels@authenticweb.comAbout CIRACIRA is the national not-for-profit best known for managing the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians. As a leader in Canada’s internet ecosystem, CIRA offers a wide range of products, programs and services designed to make the internet a secure and accessible space for all. CIRA advocates for Canada on both national and international stages to support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians by helping shape the future of the internet.About Hello RegistryHello Registry is the community-driven platform that is powered by two of the most trusted names in the domain industry—CIRA and SIDN — with more than 50 years of collective experience in running and building the platforms that power online communities.ContactDelphine Avomo Evouna613.315.1458delphine.avomoevouna@cira.ca

