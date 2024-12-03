New DNS Security Benchmark Audit Reveals Retail Sector Vulnerabilities to Cyber Attacks

Empowering Teams for DNS Security and Compliance 2024 Retail DNS Security and Compliance Report

The report exposes retail organizations’ risks of ransomware, DNS hijacks, phishing, and other compromises

Retail is a top target for cyber criminals in part because their networks and data are exposed on the DNS. This paper will help teams identify & remediate DNS security risks and compliance gaps.” — Peter LaMantia

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authentic Web Inc., specialists in enterprise domain and DNS security compliance systems, announced the first-ever benchmark study of domain and DNS security in the retail sector. The study examines thousands of domains and tens of thousands of DNS records, sampled across 25 large, retail organizations in the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. The analysis confirms that the retail sector has domain and DNS-related security vulnerabilities in need of resolution.Peter LaMantia, Authentic Web’s founder and CEO says, “IT security experts rank retail among the five most cyber-attacked sectors year after year. Since the DNS is at the root of almost all security breaches, we felt that a sector-wide, forensic analysis of domains and the DNS would help inform retail security and compliance stakeholders of these exposures.”The 2024 Retail DNS Security and Compliance Benchmark Report compiles DNS security data from major retail organizations in apparel, packaged goods, cosmetics, and consumer durables. It benchmarks retails’ collective percentage adoption of known measures essential to helping secure company DNS networks. Security parameters assessed include secured (HTTPS) URLs and redirected domains, dangling CNAMES, orphaned IPs, lame delegations, DNSSEC, DMARC and SPF coverage. The forensic snapshot of these DNS security gaps reveals a high degree of cybersecurity risk in the retail sector.LaMantia adds, “The external DNS is a public network, visible to players who can exploit the weaknesses they find. We highly recommend that security professionals audit and monitor their DNS to establish a mature DNS security posture. A DNS inspection system can help teams discover, investigate, remediate and verify vulnerabilities are addressed before they’re discovered by the wrong parties.”The 2024 Retail DNS Security and Compliance Benchmark Report is available without cost to IT security professionals by download. Authentic Web invites retail organizations to consider an in-depth DNS Inspector audit to assess their own external DNS security.About Authentic WebAuthentic Web helps organizations easily manage domains, DNS, and TLS certificates under a unified, change management control environment with visibility, automation, and compliance. Authentic Web’s systems empower teams by making DNS security vulnerabilities visible, to mitigate security risks, improve security framework compliance, and reduce total cost of ownership over their domains and DNS network.authenticweb.com | dnsinspector.ioContactAuthentic Web Inc.Paul Engels, VP Sales, and Marketingpengels@authenticweb.com

