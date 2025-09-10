AuthenticWeb.com and Pitch.law Partner to Support Legal and Corporate Stakeholders in New Top-level Domain (TLD) Round

Partnership brings together trusted names in legal, ICANN policy and corporate domain and DNS management, security and digital identity strategy

A Brand TLD is a proprietary brand name space that is owned, controlled and secured. In the ever expanding domain word, Brand TLDs are brand authentic spaces that your customers can TRUST.” — Peter LaMantia, CEO Authentic Web Inc.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AuthenticWeb.com , a leader in enterprise domain and DNS security systems and Brand TLD strategy, today announced a strategic partnership with Pitch.law , the legal industry’s platform for innovative entrepreneurs and intellectual property management. Together, the firms will support organizations preparing for ICANN’s next round of new top-level domain (TLD) applications, expected to open in April 2026.The collaboration unites legal, ICANN policy, and technical expertise to help law firms, corporate counsel, and brand owners evaluate and manage brand top-level domains.“ICANN’s next TLD round presents a major opportunity for global brands to take control of their digital identity,” said Peter LaMantia, CEO of AuthenticWeb.com. “A Brand TLD creates a secure trust moat around the brand , enabling innovative use cases to improve engagement. This partnership with Pitch.law will help applicants navigate ICANN’s process with the specialized technical, strategic, policy and legal guidance they’ll require.”Through joint resources, education, and advisory services, Pitch.law and AuthenticWeb.com will provide:• Guidance on costs, risks, and use case opportunities for Brand TLDs• Full-service support from application preparation & submission through to Go-To-Market• Expert assistance navigating the myriad ICANN requirements including contention resolution and contracting“Many companies are asking the same questions they did in 2012: Is a Brand TLD right for us? What are the costs? And what are the advantages that justify these costs?” said Bart Lieben of Pitch.law. “This partnership offers a smart, modern framework to answer those questions, design the right strategy and support those who move forward in the process. And since cybersecurity is one of the key reasons for applying for a Brand TLD, AuthenticWeb.com’s experience and expertise gives applicants unique insights.”The companies will co-host webinars and strategy briefings starting this fall for corporate brand leaders, legal counsel, and digital identity, technology and security professionals.For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://authenticweb.com and https://pitch.law About Authentic Web Inc.Authentic Web ( https://authenticweb.com ) simplifies enterprise domain, DNS, and TLS certificate management through a unified, controlled platform that delivers visibility, automation, and compliance. Our technology helps teams spot and fix DNS security vulnerabilities before they become threats, strengthening compliance frameworks, reducing risk, and lowering total cost of ownership. Authentic Web also equips organizations to make the shift from traditional domains to secure, branded TLDs, unlocking new opportunities for digital trust and engagement.ContactAuthentic Web Inc.Paul D. Engels, Vice Presidentpengels@authenticweb.comauthenticweb.com | dnsinspector.ioAbout Pitch.lawPitch ( https://pitch.law ) is a law firm specializing in intellectual property, information technology, and telecommunications law, with a strong focus on domain names and new gTLDs. Pitch combines legal excellence with technology-enabled solutions, advising clients on gTLD strategy, applications, registry agreements, dispute resolution, and compliance. Having supported nearly 150 applications in the 2012 ICANN round, the firm continues to lead in legal and strategic guidance in the domain name space.ContactPitch BV.Bart Lieben, Partnerbart@pitch.lawpitch.law | iprhq.com

Take Control of your Domains and DNS in the New TLD Era

