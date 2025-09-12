Joyce Brinton Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Energy Healing and Forgiveness

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Makers TV welcomes Joyce Brinton, founder of Your Healing Evolution, to discuss how energy healing and forgiveness can unlock greater health, clarity, and emotional freedom. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies.In her episode, Joyce will break down how energy work, muscle testing, and the practice of forgiveness can help people release emotional burdens and transform their well-being. She’ll share why unresolved energy can hold people back and how simple, practical techniques can clear the path for healing and renewed purpose."We carry so much that isn’t ours to hold. When we clear the energy behind our struggles, we create space for healing, growth, and real transformation," said Joyce Brinton.Her episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.legacymakerstv.com/joyce-brinton

