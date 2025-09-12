JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Three Missouri men connected to the 2023 illegal killing of a bull elk have been sentenced in Shannon County court. The cases were a result of a months-long investigation by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the filing of multiple wildlife-related charges by the Shannon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Michael K. O’Neail, of De Soto, pleaded guilty Sept. 3 to illegally killing and abandoning a bull elk. O’Neail was sentenced to 60 days in jail and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. Execution of the 60-day jail sentence was suspended, pending successful completion of two years of probation and full payment of the $10,000 fine within one year of his sentencing date.

The $10,000 fine was made possible by the 2019 enactment of Missouri House Bill 260, which authorizes judges to impose additional penalties for poaching wildlife. All fines collected go to the school districts in the county where the violation occurred. The passage of House Bill 260 reflects Missourians’ commitment to protecting their wildlife resources.

The two men not directly responsible for the elk poaching, Kevin B. Click and Travis R. Wadlow, both of Bonne Terre, each received a $500 fine plus court costs, and a mandatory $750 contribution to the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation for the illegal take or possession of white-tailed deer.

The cases were prosecuted by Shannon County Prosecuting Attorney William Seay.

MDC’s Protection Branch began its investigation after a 14-year-old deer hunter reported finding the dead mature bull elk near Klepzig Mill in Shannon County during the November 2023 opening weekend of firearms deer season. Over the course of a nine-month investigation, conservation agents from MDC’s Ozark, Central, St. Louis, and Southeast regions interviewed numerous deer hunters in the area and contacted local businesses. They also reviewed surveillance footage and elk-monitoring camera footage to help identify the suspects. As a result, five search warrants were served, numerous pieces of evidence were sent to forensics labs, and the three men were taken into custody.

In addition to the elk poaching, the trio was also charged for being in illegal possession of a deer they did not Telecheck.

MDC Protection Branch Chief Travis McLain thanked the public and Prosecuting Attorney Seay for contributing to the success of the investigation.

“The assistance from the public and support we received from the Shannon County Prosecutor during this investigation was critical for bringing these poachers to justice,” McLain stressed. “Tips from local residents and hunters, cooperation from area businesses, and community engagement played a major role in helping our agents identify those responsible.”

McLain added that poaching, which is the taking of wildlife out of season, without the proper permit, or in other violation of the Wildlife Code of Missouri, is not the same as legal hunting.

“Lawful hunters contribute to the conservation and management of our wildlife resources, while poachers do not,” he stressed. “Poaching is not a victimless crime; it hurts all of us.”

The Operation Game Thief (OGT) hotline allows Missourians to protect nature by reporting poaching. Please report possible violations of the Wildlife Code to your local conservation agent or call OGT at 800-392-1111. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward. Learn more at https://mdc.mo.gov/about-us/about-regulations/operation-game-thief.