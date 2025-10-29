MDC and Open Space STL expand LaBarque Creek Conservation Area to protect important aquatic habitat

EUREKA, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has recently expanded LaBarque Creek Conservation Area in Jefferson County, thanks to fundraising efforts by Open Space STL.

Open Space StL purchased 15 additional acres from Jenna Walls to add to the area’s existing 1,270 acres, bringing the new total acreage of LaBarque Creek Conservation Area to 1,285. The purchase was made possible by the Open Space StL through donations from the Mysun Charitable Foundation and the Robert Trulaske Jr. Family Foundation. Walls sold the property for $1,000 per acre below the appraised value to help enable the purchase and provide additional protection for the watershed.

LaBarque Creek Conservation Area is located within the LaBarque Creek watershed. The creek is a pristine tributary to the Meramec River. It harbors at least 54 species of fish and a biodiversity of other aquatic life almost three times greater than that of any of the Meramec’s 15 other tributaries below LaBarque. The conservation area helps to protect this valuable aquatic resource.

The new acquisition, acquired in September, will protect 12 acres of existing riparian/bottomland forest along the stream and provide opportunity to reforest three additional acres. The new tract also includes an additional 3,000 feet of LaBarque Creek itself.

“Thanks to its incredible ecological diversity and the pristine habitat it provides, LaBarque Creek is a true aquatic gem in our region,” said MDC St. Louis Regional Administrator Gary Calvert. “We’re pleased that Open Space STL and Ms. Walls have joined MDC’s efforts to protect the creek by the adding this new tract.”

“This LaBarque Creek Conservation Area expansion builds on Open Space STL and MDC’s shared efforts to protect the LaBarque Creek watershed. We’ve previously partnered to expand nearby Young Conservation Area in 2021, also within the LaBarque Creek watershed,” said Bonnie Harper, Executive Director of Open Space STL.

“Our family always felt we were so very lucky to be the stewards of a part of this magical valley. And I personally feel that sharing that magic with others is this land's greatest purpose,” said Jenna Walls. “After watching the MDC for 20 years on LaBarque Conservation Area, I came to understand their care and dedication to preserving natural lands for our beautiful state. They should be the next stewards of this precious area so many can experience its power in perpetuity.”

A public ribbon cutting ceremony for the new tract is planned for Friday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m., featuring comments by MDC, Open Space STL, and Jenna Walls. This will be followed by a tour of the new addition.

To reach LaBarque Creek Conservation area from Eureka, take Highway 109 south to Route FF west, then Route F south approximately 100 feet. Turn west on Doc Sargent Road, then south on Valley Drive and proceed about a half mile to the area parking lot.

The conservation area offers a three-mile natural surface hiking trail. For more information, including a downloadable PDF map of the area, go to http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oZR.



