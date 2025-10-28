Prepare your yard for pollinators with an MDC virtual program Nov. 3

Body

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Nothing quite beats seeing fireflies twinkling in your yard as well as hearing the buzzing of bees as they hover from flower to flower. You can learn more about helping pollinators and yard ecosystems flourish during Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Less Lawn, More Life: The Pollinator Plot Twist” Nov. 3 from 5-6 p.m. Register here:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/212741

This online class is for all those curious about seeing native blooms attract pollinators and birds alike. MDC Conservation Educator Stacia Skinner will guide participants through the essentials of fall preparation, planting, and winter seeding to set the stage for a thriving spring landscape.

Although this program is free, registration is still required. Registrants must provide an email, so a program link may be sent to them. For this program, only one registration will be needed per screen for multiple participants at the same location.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.