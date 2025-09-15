Amped Electric Welcomes Marty Flair as Vice President of Finance

Amped Electric names Marty Flair VP of Finance to lead strategy, reporting, and growth across Amped and LEED.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amped Electric proudly announces the appointment of Marty Flair as Vice President of Finance, where he will oversee all accounting and financial functions for both Amped Electric and LEED. In his new role, Marty will lead the company’s financial strategy, manage cash reporting, ensure accuracy in work-in-progress (WIP) reporting, and provide critical financial insights to support operations and leadership. He will also play a key role in managing audits, reporting to CEO Michael Jannace and the Board of Directors, while leading a team of finance professionals.Marty brings more than a decade of proven success in financial operations, strategic planning, and process optimization. Most recently, he served as Controller at Radar Nonprofit Solutions, where he streamlined reporting processes, collaborated with auditors to achieve 100% compliance, and reduced audit turnaround times. His career also includes senior accounting roles at Clemmons King Brown, LLC and Homefix Custom Remodeling Corp, where he improved financial reporting efficiency by 25% through ERP system integration and renegotiated vendor contracts to increase profitability. As an interim CFO consultant, he guided companies through cash flow forecasting, KPI development, and system implementations, driving measurable financial improvements.“Marty brings the perfect blend of hands-on experience, financial leadership, and strategic insight to Amped Electric,” said Michael Jannace, CEO of Amped Electric. “His ability to strengthen financial reporting and optimize processes will be a tremendous asset as we continue expanding our business across the Southeast.”“I am excited to join Amped Electric and contribute to its impressive growth trajectory,” said Marty Flair, Vice President of Finance. “I look forward to bringing organization and visibility to our financial operations, supporting leadership with actionable insights, and ensuring that our financial strategies align with the company’s long-term vision for success.”With Marty’s leadership, Amped Electric will continue building a strong financial foundation to support its mission of delivering leading electrical contracting services with excellence, safety, and innovation.About Amped ElectricAmped Electric specializes in providing exceptional electrical services for both residential and commercial clients in the Greater Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina areas. Their team of licensed and highly skilled technicians are dedicated to delivering best-in-class solutions which are tailored to meet the unique needs of each project of any scale. From simple repairs to complex installations, Amped is committed to ensuring safety, efficiency and outstanding satisfaction with every assignment. With a combined 40 years of proven experience, Amped is well-positioned to illuminate with excellence. For more information, please visit: www.ampedelectricllp.com

