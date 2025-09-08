Ethoscapes Names Darren McDonough as Chief Executive Officer

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethoscapes , a leading provider of commercial, residential, and MUD landscaping services across the nation’s second-largest city, proudly announces the appointment of Darren McDonough as its new Chief Executive Officer. McDonough brings an exceptional track record of leadership spanning both military and business operations, most recently serving as Senior Vice President at a national landscaping company, where he led their largest region in the United States, Florida, and executed transformative acquisition and growth strategies.A Long Island native and deeply decorated U.S. Army veteran, McDonough served more than twenty years in the military, earning the Bronze Star Medal with “V” Device for Valor and two Purple Hearts for wounds sustained in combat. Following his service, he continued his leadership journey in academia as a history professor at Florida International University before transitioning into the private sector. He has held executive roles across facilities management and security industries, including Aramark, AlliedBarton, G4S Secure Solutions, and Kent Security Services.McDonough succeeds Manny González, who has served as CEO since the company’s founding and led Ethoscapes through a period of significant growth and impact. González will transition to the role of Executive Chairman, where he will remain actively involved in strategic initiatives and support a seamless leadership transition.“Darren is an exceptional leader who brings both operational discipline and a bold vision for growth,” said Stenning Schueppert, Managing Partner of Evolution Strategy Partners , the private equity firm behind Ethoscapes. “The foundation of his honorable military service has combined with impressive corporate expertise and people-first leadership, which is what makes him the ideal person to take Ethoscapes to the next level.”“It has been an honor to lead Ethoscapes and build a company rooted in integrity, service, and innovation,” said Manny González. “Darren embodies those same values and brings the experience and passion needed to drive our next chapter. I look forward to working closely with him in my new role.”As CEO, McDonough will focus on accelerating Ethoscapes' regional expansion, deepening client partnerships, and continuing to build a world-class team dedicated to transforming communities through green infrastructure.**About EthoscapesEthoscapes is a mission-driven landscaping services provider dedicated to creating and maintaining sustainable green spaces within urban environments. Headquartered in Houston, Ethoscapes and its family of stalwart brands – Westco, Champions, and HLU – serve municipalities, commercial developers, and infrastructure partners, focusing on quality, safety, and environmental stewardship. Learn more at ethoscapestx.com About Evolution Strategy PartnersEvolution Strategy Partners is a differentiated private equity firm with a unique approach to conducting business: It considers its portfolio companies as true partners, not purely investments. Evolution values and respects the people with whom they work and believes its value-added involvement is only beginning at initial transaction closing. They stay engaged and empower company leaders to accelerate the true potential of their businesses. Evolution’s primary focus is on entrepreneur-owned businesses, but it remains flexible to explore other opportunities where their knowledge and interests are aligned. Evolution targets industrial and commercial service businesses with under $75 million in revenue and has invested $130 million into those sectors in the last four years alone. For more information, visit: www.evolutionstrategy.com

