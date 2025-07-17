Evolution Announces Strategic Partnership with The Fain Group to Accelerate Beautification Projects Across North Texas

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolution Strategy Partners (“Evolution”), a differentiated private equity firm focused on infrastructure and essential businesses, is pleased to announce the successful partnership with The Fain Group (“Fain”), a premier prime contractor specializing in public infrastructure and beautification projects throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Texas.Founded in 2004 and based in Fort Worth, Fain has delivered more than 400 successful projects, including parks, trails, streetscapes, and aquatic centers. The company is recognized for its reliability, craftsmanship, and deep expertise in serving municipal clients. With a strong backlog and trusted relationships across the region, Fain plays a critical role in the revitalization and enhancement of North Texas communities.“We are thrilled to partner with Larry Frazier and The Fain Group,” said Stenning Schueppert, Managing Partner of Evolution Strategy Partners. “Their decades-long track record of delivering high-quality infrastructure in one of the fastest-growing regions of the country aligns perfectly with our investment strategy. Together, we look forward to scaling their platform across Texas while preserving the company’s values and reputation.”Larry Frazier, who founded the company and will remain President, is retaining a meaningful ownership stake and will continue to lead the business.“This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for The Fain Group,” said Larry Frazier. “With Evolution’s support, we’re positioned to grow our impact, expand our reach, and continue delivering the transformational projects that make our communities more livable, beautiful, and connected. I’m proud of what our team has built and even more excited about what’s ahead.”The partnership will enable Fain to expand into new markets, invest in next-generation leadership, and continue delivering exceptional results for cities across Texas.Evolution provided the equity for the transaction and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius provided counsel to Evolution. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.About Evolution Strategy PartnersEvolution Strategy Partners is a differentiated private equity firm with a unique approach to conducting business: It considers its portfolio companies as true partners, not purely investments. Evolution values and respects the people with whom they work, believing their value-added involvement is only just beginning at the time a transaction closes. They stay engaged and empower company leaders to accelerate the true potential of their businesses. Evolution’s primary focus is on entrepreneur-owned companies, but it remains flexible to explore other opportunities where knowledge and interests are aligned. Evolution targets industrial and commercial service businesses with revenues under $75 million. It selects only a handful of new platform opportunities to pursue each year but has invested over $150 million in the last five years alone. For more information on Evolution Strategy Partners, please visit: www.evolutionstrategy.com About The Fain GroupThe Fain Group is a full-service prime contractor specializing in construction for parks, streetscapes, and various civil projects. The company primarily works with municipalities throughout North and Central Texas, boasting a successful track record of delivering over 400 successful projects for its clients. For more information, please visit: www.faingp.com

