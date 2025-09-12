EPEX Releases 'FOOL' the English Rendition of Their Latest Title Track '눈물나게 고마워 (Grateful to Tears)'

Photo Credit: C9 Entertainment Photo Credit: C9 Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After releasing their third full-length album, Youth Chapter 3 : ROMANTIC YOUTH, at the end of July, EPEX has released an English version of the album’s title track, “ 눈물나게 고마워 (Grateful to Tears) ,” with a new English title, “ FOOL .” This is EPEX’s second track, completely sung in English; the first was their track “so nice,” which was created in collaboration with American synth-pop duo, joan.“I’m very excited to share ‘FOOL,’ the English version of the title track ‘Grateful to Tears’ from our third full-length album, with our fans. With the same melody but a different language, I think ‘FOOL’ highlights a difference in the overall tone of the song and the members’ voices. I hope many people can empathize with and feel comforted by EPEX’s music.” - WISH, leader of EPEXThe original Korean version “눈물나게 고마워 (Grateful to Tears)” is a sentimental pop track that portrays a mature acceptance of farewell. Its English rendition, “FOOL,” describes a person who feels controlled in a relationship, as if being “played” in a game. The lyrics express a desire to break free and overcome the emotional setback from this relationship, despite acknowledging being a “fool in love.” By presenting two distinct stories with the same melody, EPEX hopes to convey the group’s wide spectrum of storytelling.“Since all the lyrics in ‘Grateful to Tears' were in Korean, I’m thrilled to present ‘FOOL,’ a full English version of the track. I believe you’ll be able to enjoy the difference between the two tracks if you listen closely to the message in each song. Please give it a lot of love!” - AYDEN, member of EPEX“‘FOOL’ is the first full English track that is sung solely by EPEX members, so to me, it feels like a new challenge for us. I hope you show lots of love and support for ‘FOOL,’ and I look forward to the day we sing this song in person for our fans.” - JEFF, member of EPEXAhead of the release of “FOOL,” EPEX successfully concluded their third fan concert, ROMANTIC YOUTH, in Seoul and Tokyo in August, but they will soon be heading off to Macau to perform on October 4th as an extension of their fan concert performances. They also recently participated and performed at the 41st Mynavi TOKYO GIRLS COLLECTION 2025 AUTUMN/WINTER, a major fashion festival held in Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 6th. Before the year closes out, fans can expect even more exciting performances and promotions from EPEX.ABOUT EPEXEPEX (이펙스) is a K-pop boy group under C9 Entertainment, with members WISH, MU, A-MIN, BAEKSEUNG, AYDEN, YEWANG, and JEFF. They debuted on June 8, 2021, with the 1st EP, BIPOLAR Pt. 1: Prelude of Anxiety.After performing the title track, “Lock Down,” of their first EP, for SBS MTV's “THE SHOW,” they were nominated for 1st place just 15 days after their debut, making them one of the most anticipated groups of 2021. EPEX achieved the No.1 album sales among K-POP idols who debuted in 2021 and were chosen as a global super rookie in the ‘Hanteo Global K-pop Report’ released by Hanteo Chart, standing up as a fourth-generation group representative. Most recently, EPEX was nominated for the Next Icon Award at the 2025 Newsis K-Expo and the Male Group Popularity Award at the 2025 K-World Dream Awards, proving their impact and presence as a global artist once again.AWARDS● 2024 Seoul Success Awards - K-pop Grand Award● 2023 Heart Dream Awards - Next Leader Award● 2023 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards - Male Idol Rising Star Award● 2022 The 30th Hanteo Music Awards - Emerging Artist Award● 2022 Asia Model Awards - Rising Star Award● The 31st High1 Seoul Music Awards - Rookie of the Year Award● 2021 The 29th Hanteo Music Awards - Rookie Award● The 29th Korea Culture and Entertainment Awards - Rookie of the Year Award● The 5th Korea’s 2021 Youth Day Ambassador

