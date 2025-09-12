International Relations and Cooperation condemns Israeli attack on Qatari territory

The South African Government unequivocally condemns the illegal and unprovoked attack carried out by the Israeli Defence Force in Doha, Qatar, which targeted a civilian building in a residential area, which purportedly housed members of the Political Bureau of Hamas.

This attack on Qatari territory constitutes a blatant violation of international law, breaching the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, while also compromising the safeguarding of civilians as outlined in the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law.

This flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the State of Qatar comes against the background of the Government of Qatar playing a prominent role as facilitator to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages held by Hamas.

South Africa extends its support to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Government of the State of Qatar.

The Government of South Africa calls for an immediate ceasefire in Israel’s genocidal war against the Palestinian people, as well as to cease its military actions so that negotiations to a just peace can commence.

