Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa urges heightened vigilance as above-normal rainfall and thunderstorms are expected during the festive season

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa Urges Heightened Vigilance as Above-Normal Rainfall and Thunderstorms Are Expected During the Festive Season

Current forecasts indicate above-normal rainfall over the central and eastern regions of South Africa, with a mix of warm to cool conditions across the country. The Highveld is expected to experience frequent afternoon thunderstorms on most days, while the eastern provinces face a 30–60% chance of afternoon thunderstorms as Christmas and the New Year approach.

While rainfall is welcome in many areas, these conditions increase the risk of flooding, lightning, strong winds and reduced visibility on roads. Communities, holidaymakers and travellers are urged to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

The Minister advises the public to:

Closely monitor official weather updates and heed warnings issued by authorities.

Avoid crossing flooded roads, bridges and low-lying areas.

Secure homes, informal structures and loose items that may be affected by strong rainfall and winds

Stay indoors where possible or exercise extra caution when travelling, particularly during thunderstorms.

Keep children and other vulnerable loved ones away from swollen rivers, streams and open water.

Promptly report weather-related emergencies to local disaster management centres.

“As families travel and gather to celebrate the festive season, safety must remain a priority. We urge everyone to act responsibly, remain vigilant and cooperate with local authorities to prevent avoidable loss of life and damage,” said Minister Hlabisa.

The department of Cogta working with provincial and municipal disaster management centres, remains on high alert and ready to respond to any weather-related incidents.

Members of the public are encouraged to stay informed, remain vigilant and celebrate the festive season safely.

