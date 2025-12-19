South Africa reaffirms sovereign immigration enforcement and U.S. on data allegations will be addressed through diplomatic channels

The recent deportation of seven Kenyan nationals by the Department of Home Affairs was conducted in strict accordance with South African immigration law. These individuals were engaged in work without the necessary work permits. The government will not negotiate its sovereignty and the implementation of the rule of law.

Separately, we have noted an unsubstantiated allegation regarding the private information of U.S. officials’. South Africa treats all matters of data security with the utmost seriousness and operates under stringent legal and diplomatic protocols. We categorically reject any suggestion of state involvement in such actions.

Nonetheless, we remain committed to principled and transparent diplomacy. Official channels have been opened with the United States Government to seek clarity on this allegation and to reinforce that our bilateral engagements must be grounded in mutual respect and factual dialogue.

