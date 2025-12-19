South Africa’s economic progress in 2025: Signs of recovery and global relevance - Kenny Morolong

The 2025 marked a significant moment for South Africa. There is renewed economic momentum after a prolonged period marked by structural constraints, policy uncertainty, and weakened investor confidence.

While challenges remain, recent developments point to a country slowly but decisively stabilising. Improvements in fiscal discipline, growth performance, employment trends, and international standing suggest that South Africa’s economic narrative is shifting from stagnation toward recovery.

One of the most significant milestones has been the sovereign-credit upgrade by S&P Global Ratings the first upgrade by a major ratings agency in nearly two decades. The move from “BB-” to “BB” reflects improved confidence in South Africa’s fiscal management, reform trajectory, and political stability.

This upgrade is more than symbolic: it has tangible implications for borrowing costs, investment inflows, and long-term economic credibility. For international investors, it signals reduced risk and a belief that the country is moving toward a more sustainable macroeconomic path.

Economic growth figures reinforce this emerging stability. South Africa recorded GDP growth of 0.5% in the third quarter of 2025, marking the third consecutive quarter of expansion. While growth remains modest by emerging-market standards, consistency matters.

After years of volatility, sustained expansion indicates resilience and improved economic coordination. In a global environment characterised by tightening financial conditions and uneven recovery, South Africa’s ability to maintain positive momentum sets it apart from many peer economies.

Fiscal discipline has become a central pillar of this recovery. The country has achieved back-to-back primary budget surpluses for the first time in 16 years, totalling 48.9 billion rand, or approximately 0.7% of GDP.

This development points to improved revenue collection, tighter expenditure controls, and a more disciplined approach to public finances. Fiscal credibility is essential for economic sovereignty: it reduces reliance on debt, supports currency stability, and creates room for targeted social and infrastructure investment.

At a sectoral level, the recovery of services particularly tourism, retail, hospitality, and accommodation has provided a much needed boost to employment and domestic demand. Rising tourist arrivals and improved activity in trade and catering sectors signal renewed confidence in South Africa as both a destination and a place to do business.

These industries are labour-intensive and play a vital role in absorbing workers, supporting small businesses, and stimulating regional economies.

Encouragingly, unemployment has begun to decline, albeit gradually. While joblessness remains South Africa’s most pressing structural challenge, even incremental improvements matter. Each reduction reflects livelihoods restored, household stability strengthened, and pressure eased on the social safety net. Employment growth, particularly among youth and in services-driven sectors, suggests that economic recovery is beginning to translate into tangible social benefits.

South Africa’s global standing has also been elevated through its leadership role in the G20 during 2025. Hosting and shaping G20 engagements placed the country at the centre of global economic and political dialogue, reinforcing its status as a credible voice for emerging markets and the Global South.



This visibility strengthened South Africa’s diplomatic and economic influence, showcased institutional capacity, and reaffirmed its role as a bridge between developed and developing economies. At a time of global fragmentation, South Africa’s stewardship of multilateral engagement enhanced its reputation as a constructive, stabilising actor on the world stage.

Taken together, these developments reinforce South Africa’s enduring position as a strategic gateway to the African continent. The country’s sophisticated financial system, deep capital markets, transport infrastructure, and professional services ecosystem continue to differentiate it regionally. As Africa’s largest and most diversified industrial economy, South Africa remains a critical entry point for investors seeking exposure to the continent’s growth potential.

While the road ahead is far from smooth, 2025 marks a turning point. The convergence of fiscal discipline, consistent growth, sectoral recovery, declining unemployment, and enhanced global standing suggests that South Africa is not merely recovering it is rebuilding credibility. The challenge now lies in sustaining reform momentum, accelerating inclusive growth, and ensuring that economic progress translates into lasting improvements in the lives of its citizens.

Kenny Morolong, Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Business Report