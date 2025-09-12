CogNet Introduces BPM Solutions to Staffing & HRO Industry Leaders at Staffing World 2025 in Orlando

CogNet’s “Pit Crew-like” Support Fuels the Backend Business Needs while Staffing & HROs Drive their Business

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CogNet , a Business Process Management (BPM) company focused on the Human Resource (HR) Services and Technology industry, has announced that CEO & Chairman John Sansoucie will be among the industry leaders at Staffing World 2025 , the American Staffing Association’s annual conference, introducing CogNet’s “Pit Crew-like” backend business solution designed to fuel success for its clients.As the nation’s largest and most comprehensive staffing and recruiting event, Staffing World brings together executives, technology providers, and HRO innovators to exchange ideas and shape the future of the staffing industry. CogNet (Inc. 5000 recognition, two years running) will join this dynamic group to share expertise, strengthen relationships and connect with partners who are driving change in back office support, HR services and technology.CogNet’s highly experienced team has excelled in the confluence of Business Process Services and Technologies to meet the specific needs of their clients. Leveraging its unique Extended Office as a Service℠ (EOaaS℠) model, and integrating cutting-edge technologies to streamline and integrate its offerings with its clients including the empowerment of AI, CogNet empowers HR service and software companies to streamline day-to-day transactional workloads while maintaining scalability, compliance, and efficiency. With this model, CogNet becomes an extension of its clients’ teams—not just a vendor, but a true partner.“Staffing World is an ideal setting for connecting with leaders who share our vision for advancing Business Process Management in the staffing industry seamlessly with clients’ current systems,” said John Sansoucie, CEO of CogNet. “We look forward to collaborating with our peers on ways to strengthen client service, reduce operational burdens, and create sustainable growth opportunities across the industry. We serve as the “Pit Crew” for these top drivers of the staffing business. If you focus on revenue and service, we will improve the car.”For nearly 20 years, CogNet has leveraged its industry expertise to help HR service and technology companies elevate productivity, compliance, and profitability—all at a fraction of in-house costs.To interview or meet with John Sansoucie, CEO of Cognet and/or to connect with CogNet during Staffing World 2025, please contact Amy Parrish (404) 310-6559.###

