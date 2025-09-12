Dimitra Louro Joins Legacy Makers TV to Share Insights on Leadership, Growth, and Reinventing the Beauty Industry

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dimitra Louro, founder of Maliá the Extension Line, is set to appear on Legacy Makers TV, where she’ll share her journey from stylist to salon leader, and how she’s transforming the way beauty professionals grow their businesses.Legacy Makers is a cinematic docu-series that spotlights entrepreneurs and change-makers by capturing their personal and professional journey. This unique TV show, hosted by Rudy Mawer, features top names such as Carmen Electra and many more to be announced soon.In her episode, Louro explores what it really takes to grow a beauty brand that’s both profitable and empowering. She shares lessons on leadership, mindset, and building a team culture that scales—along with how stylists can create success beyond the chair. From pricing to team development to education, she offers a raw and honest look at how to lead with vision and turn a creative skill into a lasting business."My mindset had to change before anything else did," said Louro. "I had to stop being a boss and start being a leader—and once I did, everything shifted. Success isn’t about doing it alone. It’s about bringing your people with you to the finish line."Dimitra’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting www.legacymakerstv.com/dimitra-louro

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.