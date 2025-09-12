Submit Release
MDC deer hunt for people with disabilities will be Oct. 11-12 at Bois D'Arc Conservation Area

ASH GROVE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will hold a muzzleloader firearms deer hunt for people with disabilities on Oct. 11-12 at the Bois D’Arc Conservation Area in Greene County. During these two days, the Bois D’Arc Area will be closed to all other hunting and recreational activities to ensure safety and help participants in this special hunting event have the best chances for success. MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center, which is located within the Bois D’Arc Conservation Area, will be open for regular use during its normal hours (10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.)

The Oct. 11-12 disability accessible hunt is a cooperative effort between MDC and the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Sho-Me Chapter. This hunt will provide appropriate access, hunting blinds, and other resources to individuals capable of using a firearm, but whose abilities to use most hunting areas are restricted. MDC’s 3,172-acre Bois D’Arc Conservation Area will reopen to public use Oct. 13.

People can learn more about how MDC is helping to make the state’s outdoor resources accessible to everyone at:

https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility-information/accessible-outdoors

