Awaken Your Senses on a Benefits of Nature Hike at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area Nov. 1

SPANISH LAKE, Mo.—The secrets to relieving stress, unlocking creativity, and improving the health of mind and body might be just few steps into the nearest forest.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed by the hustle and bustle of daily life, then a little self-care time in nature might be the perfect prescription. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a Benefits of Nature Hike Saturday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. – noon at Columbia Bottom Conservation Area in Spanish Lake. The goal of the program is to discover the rewards of a totally immersive, multi-sensory experience in nature. It’s free and open to ages 18 years and up.

Join MDC to learn how the beauty and wonder of nature can recalibrate and restore you. Time in nature has been proven to bolster physical, mental and emotional health. MDC naturalists will share techniques that will deeply connect your senses and mind to your surroundings. Participants will take a slow-paced, guided walk ending beside the Mississippi River as they awaken their senses to the great outdoors.

Participants should dress for the weather, wear sturdy footwear, and bring bug spray. A towel or pad to sit on is also recommended. Attendees may also bring a sack lunch and chair to socialize after the program.

The Benefits of Nature Hike is a free program; however advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/o4h.

Columbia Bottom Conservation Area is located at 801 Strodtman Road in north St. Louis County. The area can be reached by taking the Riverview Drive Exit from I-270 and travelling north approximately three miles.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.