MDC urges hunters to confirm targets before taking the shot

WEST PLAINS, Mo. – With numerous hunting seasons opening across Missouri, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds hunters to always confirm their target before pulling the trigger.

“Correctly identifying your target is not only a fundamental part of ethical hunting, but also a legal requirement,” said MDC Ozark Region Protection Captain Gerald Smith. “Mistakes can be costly.”

In Missouri, any deer with at least one antler 3 inches or longer is classified as an antlered deer, regardless of rack size. Misidentifying antlered deer as antlerless can result in result in violations if you harvest a buck during the antlerless only season, or harvest a buck without a valid any-deer permit.

Smith urges hunters never to shoot at movement or color alone.

“In southern Missouri, deer, black bears, and elk in Carter, Reynolds, and Shannon counties, may appear similar in low light or dense cover,” he said. “Hunters should also be mindful when near private land, where livestock can sometimes be mistaken for wild game.”

Smith said taking a few extra seconds to clearly identify your target and what lies beyond it is one of the simplest and most important steps hunters can take.

This can prevent accidents and ensure your hunt is remembered for the right reasons, he added.

For more information on safe hunting practices, permits, and Missouri hunting seasons, visit mdc.mo.gov.