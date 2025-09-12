Kim-Louise Liddell Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Resilient Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kim-Louise Liddell, founder of Non Destructive Excavations Australia, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how grit, grace, and growth have shaped her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Liddell explores the power of rising from rock bottom, and breaks down how resilience, mentorship, and purpose-driven leadership can drive lasting change.“Dirt can bury you—or grow you. It’s what you choose to build on,” said Liddell.Kim’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/kim-louise-liddell

