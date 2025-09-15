Develop Fulton Announces Appointment of Mike Kennedy to Board of Directors

Recently appointed Develop Fulton Board Member Mike Kennedy

Financial services leader and longtime Fulton County resident brings decades of expertise in investment and community service

I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board to help strengthen Fulton’s economic future, support job growth, and foster thriving communities.” — Develop Fulton Board Member Mike Kennedy

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Develop Fulton announced the recent appointment of Mike Kennedy to its Board of Directors. Kennedy was appointed by Fulton County Commissioner District 2 Bob Ellis and sworn in on Sept. 11, to serve a four-year term that will expire on May 31, 2029.

A native Texan who has called Fulton County home for 30 years, Kennedy brings decades of leadership experience in financial services, public service, and community engagement. He currently serves as a Financial Advisor with Evercy Wealth in Alpharetta, where he has spent the past nine years. He holds the Accredited Portfolio Manager Advisor® designation from the College for Financial Planning. Evercy Wealth has been recognized by Forbes Magazine as one of Georgia’s Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams in both 2024 and 2025.

“I am deeply honored to join the Develop Fulton Board of Directors,” said Kennedy. “For three decades, Fulton County has been home to my family and my career. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Board to help strengthen Fulton’s economic future, support job growth, and foster thriving communities.”

Kennedy began his career in radio and television before transitioning to financial services, where he has built a successful 31-year career. His community leadership includes serving as Vice Chairman of the Alpharetta Development Authority from 2006 to 2009 and two terms on the Alpharetta City Council from 2010 to 2017. He has also been an active volunteer with nonprofit organizations, community initiatives, and youth sports programs throughout North Fulton.

Develop Fulton Board Chair Kwanza Hall welcomed Kennedy’s appointment, noting the depth of experience he brings. “Mike Kennedy has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to both financial stewardship and civic service,” said Hall. “His expertise in investment and his proven record of community leadership will be invaluable as we continue our mission to drive sustainable economic development across Fulton County.”

Develop Fulton Executive Director Sarah-Elizabeth Langford noted that Kennedy’s appointment further strengthens Develop Fulton’s Board of Directors as it continues to advance innovative, strategic, and inclusive approaches to development across the county. “Mike’s background in financial services, coupled with his public service experience and passion for community engagement, aligns with the ongoing work we are doing at Develop Fulton,” said Langford. “We are excited to welcome him to the Board and look forward to his contributions in advancing opportunities that benefit businesses and residents alike.”

For more information about Develop Fulton, visit www.developfultoncounty.com.

About Develop Fulton

Develop Fulton, also known as the Development Authority of Fulton County, delivers diverse, targeted economic development financing services, connecting qualified development projects with taxable and tax-exempt bond financing and tax incentives to diversify the tax base, encourage thoughtful and balanced investment, retain existing businesses, promote job creation, and ultimately improve the quality of life for residents throughout Fulton County. Together, we are partnering for progress, powering development.

