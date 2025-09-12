Susan Deane Recognized by Influential Women 2025

MERIDEN, CT, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to recognize Susan Deane, EdD, MSN, CNE, as a trailblazer in nursing and healthcare education. With over 40 years of experience in the field—first as a registered nurse and later as a transformative educator and leader—Susan has dedicated her career to advancing the nursing profession and shaping future generations of healthcare professionals.After more than 25 years in direct nursing and clinical practice, Susan transitioned into education, bringing her expertise to both the classroom and leadership roles. She served as a professor and Dean of the School of Nursing at SUNY Delhi, where her leadership helped elevate academic programs and faculty development. In 2020, she was appointed Acting Provost, further solidifying her role as an innovator in higher education.Today, Susan works as a higher education consultant and strategic advisor, partnering with nurse educators nationwide to broaden their impact. Her work focuses on integrating emerging technologies—such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality—into curriculum design, faculty training, and student engagement. She is also the founder of The Digital Stethoscope, a newsletter exploring how technology is reshaping nursing education.In recognition of her pioneering efforts, Susan was nominated as a Nurse Innovator by SONSIEL (Society of Nurse Scientists, Innovators, Entrepreneurs & Leaders). She is a frequent keynote speaker and workshop facilitator, having presented for the Kansas State Board of Nursing and at major national conferences including the ATI Nursing Educator Summit, INACSL, NLN, MSCHE, Sigma Biennial Conventions, and the Teaching Professor’s Technology Conference. Her presentations and publications cover virtual simulation, online learning, distance education, and the future of clinical training.Susan’s academic journey includes a diploma in nursing from St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing, a BSN from Saint Joseph’s College, an MSN from the University of Hartford, a Post-Master’s Certificate in Healthcare Informatics from Drexel University, and an EdD in Higher Education Leadership from Northcentral University. Her doctoral dissertation focused on the effectiveness of Virtual Clinical Experiences in developing clinical judgment and reasoning—an area where she continues to lead.Susan attributes her success to her deep passion for healthcare and teaching, qualities that drive her to continually innovate and inspire others. She believes the greatest opportunity in nursing education today lies in AI integration, using the technology to create case studies, exam questions, and real-time feedback systems that strengthen clinical decision-making.Beyond her professional life, Susan values connection, wellness, and hospitality. She enjoys hosting family and friends, ensuring healthy meals are shared, and creating memorable experiences. An avid traveler, she has explored Croatia, France, Iceland, and beyond, always seeking to blend culture, community, and personal growth.Known for her warmth, creativity, and visionary leadership, Susan Deane continues to make a profound impact on the future of nursing and healthcare education, ensuring tomorrow’s professionals are prepared for a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.Learn More about Susan Deane:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/susan-deane Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

