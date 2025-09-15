RZOLUT and Senzing Partner to Deliver Next-Generation Entity Resolution for Financial Crime Prevention

RZOLUT & Senzing deliver instant AI entity resolution with 10M+ risk profiles. Zero duplicates & false alerts, map complex links, boost compliance precision.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RZOLUT, a pioneer in RegTech data intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Senzing, the leader in AI-powered entity resolution technology. The collaboration brings together RZOLUT’s comprehensive ContentStream data platform with Senzing’s advanced entity resolution engine to deliver unparalleled accuracy, speed, and efficiency in financial crime investigations. RZOLUT ContentStream includes global Sanctions and Watchlists, Politically Exposed Persons and Adverse Media datasets.The joint solution is pre-integrated and ready-to-deploy, enabling financial institutions and compliance platforms to go live within days instead of months. Customers benefit from seamless access to more than 10 million enriched and structured risk profiles delivered through the RZOLUT Content Stream, combined with Senzing’s ability to eliminate duplicate records, false positives, and disconnected relationships.“This partnership brings a new level of precision and automation to the fight against financial crime,” said Dr. Gurpinder Dhillon, Head of Data Partner Strategy & Ecosystem GTM of Senzing. “By combining RZOLUT’s rich global data with our real-time entity resolution technology, organizations can connect individuals and entities across multiple data sources, uncover hidden relationships, and make better, faster compliance decisions.”The solution automatically maps over 3 million disclosed relationships, spanning family connections, business affiliations, and beneficial ownership structures, creating a unified, connected view of risk intelligence.“At RZOLUT, our mission is to democratize access to world-class risk intelligence,” said Jaideep Mehta, Managing Director, RZOLUT. “Partnering with Senzing allows us to deliver the industry’s most powerful combination of data and technology—helping our customers reduce complexity, gain faster insights, and drive greater confidence in their compliance decisions.”Key Benefits of the Partnership• Unmatched Accuracy: Eliminates duplicates and false positives while mapping complex relationships thereby mitigating one of the most enduring problems faced by the risk and compliance community.• Rapid Deployment: Pre-integrated solution live in days, not months.• Global Data Coverage: Over 10M structured profiles across sanctions, PEP, watchlists, and adverse media.• Scalable & Secure: Runs inside customer environments, ensuring data privacy and compliance.About RZOLUTRZOLUT is a pioneering RegTech company committed to democratizing data intelligence. Its flagship product, the RZOLUT Content Stream, delivers more than 10 million structured risk profiles spanning 238 jurisdictions and 120 languages. With core modules covering Sanctions, Watchlists, and Adverse Media, RZOLUT empowers leading financial institutions and compliance platforms to monitor and mitigate AML and reputational risk at scale.About SenzingSenzing builds the world’s most accurate and scalable entity resolution technology. Delivered as a developer-friendly SDK, Senzing runs securely inside customer environments to enhance fraud detection, customer profiling, and compliance operations. Its AI engine operates in real time, provides fully explainable results, and continuously improves accuracy without requiring tuning or training.Media contacts:Siddharth Sabusiddharth.sabu@rzolut.comNastassia Meyernastassia@senzing.com

