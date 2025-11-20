RZOLUT partners with Vision Bank to Strengthen customer onboarding checks

RZOLUT partners with Vision Bank to strengthen client background checks and enhance compliance through advanced regulatory technology and data-driven insights.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RZOLUT, a global provider of regulatory technology solutions and due diligence services, today announced that it is partnering with Vision Bank. The digital-first corporate Islamic bank will be leveraging the expertise of RZOLUT to enhance background checks on potential clients, enabling availability of independently sourced information to complement its customer due diligence.Vision Bank – ADGM’s Category-1, Shari'ah-compliant financial institution – selected RZOLUT as its due diligence partner after a rigorous assessment process focused on domain expertise, accuracy, comprehensiveness, platform effectiveness and efficiency, and client servicing capabilities.“With this partnership, RZOLUT is pleased to support Vision Bank in advancing its compliance capabilities through independent background searches. Our capabilities are configured to help institutions reduce customer onboarding risks and strengthen regulatory assurance across the due diligence lifecycle”, said Jaideep Mehta, Managing Director at RZOLUT.“Our integrated, platform-oriented value proposition ensures minimal delivery times, optimized costs, and maximum risk coverage for clients”, he added.Parvin Jain, Chief Executive Officer of Vision Bank, said: “We welcome RZOLUT as a valuable partner and look forward to leveraging their domain expertise, data, and technology platform for our risk and compliance needs. This collaboration leveraging RZOLUT’s proven expertise in regulatory intelligence reflects our commitment to offering expedited and best-in-class financial services.”RZOLUT continues to reinforce its position as a trusted RegTech partner for leading financial institutions, supporting their transformation agendas with insight-driven, compliant, and scalable technology solutions.About RZOLUTRZOLUT is a pioneering RegTech company committed to democratizing data intelligence. Its flagship product, the RZOLUT Content Stream, delivers more than 10 million structured risk profiles spanning 238 jurisdictions and 120 languages. With core modules covering Sanctions, Watchlists, and Adverse Media, RZOLUT empowers leading financial institutions and compliance platforms to monitor and mitigate AML and reputational risk at scale. RZOLUT’s Due Diligence service leverages its proprietary Unity platform and Content Stream data to deliver best-in-class due diligence reports covering use cases such as Enhanced Due Diligence, Customer Due Diligence and other strategic scenarios.RZOLUT Media EnquiriesJaideep Mehtajaideep.mehta@rzolut.com+44 7879 185706About Vision BankVision Bank Limited is a Prudential Category-1 Islamic Financial Institution based in Abu Dhabi Global Market, committed to empowering businesses with tailored, Shari'ah-compliant banking solutions. Regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), Vision Bank specializes in corporate banking for ADGM and DIFC entities, providing comprehensive, secure financial services and has regulatory permissions for Accepting Deposits, Advising on Investments or Credit and Providing Credit.The bank focuses on enhancing business growth through innovative digital platforms, ensuring reliability, and aligning its offerings with Islamic principles to support local and regional businesses effectively. The bank’s sole shareholder and ultimate controlling party is GII group, based in the UAE.Business inquiriesFazil BadrudeenHead of Brand & Marketingf.badrudeen@vision-bank.com+971 54 500 2409Vision Bank Media EnquiriesKekst CNCAsaad Masriasaad.masri@kekstcnc.com+971 52 864 9785

