RZOLUT Secures $1.25m Funding to Accelerate Innovation and Growth

SINGAPORE, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RZOLUT, a pioneering regtech data and technology company today announced a significant round of angel funding. This strategic investment will drive the next phase of RZOLUT’s growth, enable AI induction and product innovation thereby positioning the company to further revolutionize the anti-money laundering domain.The funding round was led by Green Trunk Ventures (GTV) with a number of global angel investors participating independently.Sandro Stephen, Managing Partner - GTV, and Stanley Stephen, co-investor, jointly commented, “We recognize RZOLUT's potential to disrupt the complex regtech data space with its deep domain knowledge and AI driven technology platforms. Sarabjeet and his team are very experienced and capable professionals who understand this space intricately and have the ability to think and execute big. We look forward to an exciting journey together over the next few years.”"We are incredibly excited to receive the support and confidence of our investors," said Sarabjeet Singh, Founder of RZOLUT. "This funding will enable us to scale our operations, invest further in our AI led technology platform and help our customers build safer, more profitable businesses. Our vision of becoming the preferred data utility in the AML space is closer to reality thanks to this strategic investment."RZOLUT has already made significant strides and is serving banks, private equity firms, gaming companies and retail and ecommerce customers across North America, Europe and Asia. With this investment in place, the company is poised to steepen its growth curve even further through 2025 and beyond, with the key focus being to expand that customer base in North America beyond the dozen or so customers already being served there.Renowned angel investor and former Deutsche Bank executive Sandhya Vasudevan, who led the GTV consortium, noted "We see immense potential in RZOLUT’s vision and technology. Our investment reflects our belief in the company’s ability to transform the AML domain and deliver substantial value to its customers and stakeholders.About RZOLUT:RZOLUT is a leading data and tech platform in the Financial Crime & Compliance domain, empowering customers with smart data and cutting-edge technologies to effectively mitigate risks and ensure regulatory compliance. With a focus on delivering advanced solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry, RZOLUT enables organizations to navigate complex regulatory landscapes and reduce risk with confidence and efficiency.Note to Editors: For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with a representative from RZOLUT, please contact Jaideep.About Green Trunk VenturesA dynamic New-Age Exclusive Angel Fund, aimed at fuelling innovation and supporting promising entrepreneurs with cutting edge startup ideas.Green Trunk Ventures is a strong network of 180+ UHNI/HNI’s and 25+ Family offices/ corporates to support early/ growth stage startups. The investment would range from INR 25 lakhs to INR 5 Crore. GTV has partnered with all leading incubators, accelerators, ecosystem enablers, entrepreneur network and much more. GTV vision is to bridge 3 clear gaps in a startup journey. These are identify the right Technology Mentors, Business mentors opening both domestic and global opportunities and lastly working with the founders on follow-on and Exits opportunities.

