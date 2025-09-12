Fatiguefit Showcases Fatigue Risk Platform at NSC Safety Congress & Expo in Denver

Fatigufit, a leading provider of comprehensive online fatigue risk management and compliance solutions, will be attending the NSC Safety Show in Denver.

Our mission is simple: to help organizations work safer, longer, and smarter.” — Steven Perlen, CEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fatigufit, a leading provider of comprehensive online fatigue risk management and compliance solutions, today announced its participation at the National Safety Council (NSC) Safety Congress & Expo 2025, taking place September 15-17 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #3569 to meet the Fatiguefit team, learn about their innovative platform and take advantage of a free workplace fatigue risk assessment.Fatigue management is a critical challenge across high-risk industries, including aviation, road transportation, rail, and healthcare. Traditional fatigue management approaches can be complex, expensive, and time-consuming. Fatiguefit offers a cost-effective, fully online “consultant-in-a-box” solution, combining decades of fatigue and sleep research with industry-specific expertise to help organizations identify, mitigate, and manage fatigue risk.“Our mission is simple: to help organizations work safer, longer, and smarter,” said Steven Perlen, CEO of Fatiguefit. “We’re thrilled to be in the U.S. this year at the NSC Expo, sharing a unique opportunity for companies to meet our team and experience first-hand how our one-of-a-kind fatigue safety platform can transform operations across high-risk industries. We look forward to helping organizations identify risks, improve safety, and stay compliant without the high cost and complexity of traditional approaches.”Fatiguefit will offer all expo attendees a free online fatigue risk assessment, valued at $10,000. This assessment provides a customized report, actionable recommendations, and insight into how organizations can better understand the opportunities to improve workplace safety. At their booth, show attendees may also enter a contest to win a Smart Ember mug.The NSC Safety Congress & Expo is the nation’s premier safety event, bringing together professionals from across industries to share insights, explore the latest safety innovations, and address pressing workplace challenges. Fatiguefit’s team of industry experts will be on hand to demonstrate the platform, answer questions, and provide guidance on building a scientifically and legally defensible fatigue risk management system.

