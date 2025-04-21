President Donald J. Trump Appoints Bo Dietl to Homeland Security Advisory Council

Legendary NYPD Detective and Security Expert to Help Shape National Policy on Border Security and Public Safety

I look forward to working with Secretary Noem to keep America safe, fight back against the flow of fentanyl, and bring law and order back to our streets.” — Bo Dietl

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- President Donald J. Trump has announced the appointment of Bo Dietl , former NYPD detective, decorated crime-fighter, and renowned security expert, to the Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC). The Homeland Security Advisory Council, under the leadership of Secretary Kristi Noem, is a strategic body tasked with advising on critical national security priorities including border security, the fight against fentanyl and other deadly drugs, the removal of criminal illegal aliens, and policies to Make America Safe Again.Bo Dietl’s appointment brings decades of law enforcement, investigative, and private security experience to the table. A lifelong New Yorker with residences in Manhattan and the Hamptons, Dietl is widely recognized as one of the most decorated detectives in NYPD history. His work on high-profile cases such as the East Harlem convent assault and the Palm Sunday Massacre earned national praise and helped bring justice to New York’s most vulnerable communities.After retiring from the NYPD in 1985—with thousands of arrests and a 95% conviction rate—Dietl launched Beau Dietl & Associates, one of the nation’s premier security and investigative firms. His clients have included Fortune 500 companies, foreign governments, major event venues, and national conventions.Dietl has served in numerous federal and state public safety roles, including appointments by President George H.W. Bush to the National Crime Commission and Governor George Pataki to chair the New York State Security Guard Advisory Council.Beyond security, Dietl is a successful businessman, published author, TV personality, and philanthropist. His memoir One Tough Cop was adapted into a feature film, and he has appeared in multiple Martin Scorsese films including Goodfellas and The Irishman. He has also raised millions of dollars for a wide array of charities supporting children, law enforcement families, and health research. “I’m deeply honored to once again serve my country,” said Dietl.“President Trump has always stood strong for law enforcement and public safety. I look forward to working with Secretary Noem to keep America safe, fight back against the flow of fentanyl, and bring law and order back to our streets.”Dietl’s term on the Homeland Security Advisory Council will span three years.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.