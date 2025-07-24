AI-Powered CliqRex Offers Smart Media Recommendations with Friends

CliqRex is now officially live and available free with no ads for a limited time at www.cliqrex.com as well as in the app stores.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CliqRex, the entertainment discovery platform, is now officially live and available free with no ads for a limited time at www.cliqrex.com as well as in the app stores. Designed to revolutionize how friends discover and share media, CliqRex offers personalized recommendations for TV shows, movies, books, podcasts, and YouTube videos, all powered by a blend of AI and trusted friend suggestions.In an era of overwhelming content choices, CliqRex addresses the challenge of decision fatigue by providing friends a centralized hub to “streamline their screen time” and:-Receive tailored recommendations from friends and AI-Organize and manage watchlists across various media types-Engage in discussions and share opinions within the community-Utilize the patent-pending Affinity Engine to gauge recommendation reliability"CliqRex is more than just a media recommendation app; it's a social experience that brings friends together over shared interests," said James O’Loughlin, CEO and Co-Founder of CliqRex. "Our goal is to make media discovery intuitive, personalized, and fun. We’re easily the most exciting media utility app in the world today, taking a bite out of all of the boring media apps." The CliqRex mascot, "Rexy," will be making appearances this Summer at movies in the park and outdoor film festivals across the US. In a new release of the app, Rexy will also be assisting users as an AI assistant to help friends make fun and organized media choices.Early adopters have praised CliqRex for its user-friendly interface and the quality of its “affinity-based” recommendations. The app has garnered a 4.7-star rating on the App Store and a 5.0-star rating on Google Play.About CliqRex:Founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, CliqRex is dedicated to enhancing the media discovery process through social collaboration and advanced technology. By merging AI-driven insights with personal recommendations, CliqRex aims to redefine how users engage with entertainment content. For more information, visit www.cliqrex.com or download the app today to start discovering your next favorite show, book, or podcast with the help of your friends.Media Contact:James O’LoughlinCEO & Head DinoCliqRex Inc.hello@cliqrex.com513-240-1128

