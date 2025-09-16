Eatwith Advocates for a New Era of Travel: A Return to Authentic Connection Through Food and Hospitality

Authentic hospitality: guests enjoy an Eatwith dinner hosted in a local home.

Eatwith highlights food as the universal language to restore balance, respect, and authenticity in the way we explore the world.

When you sit at a local's table, you're not a consumer; you're a guest. The future of travel should be built on shared meals, genuine human connection, and a deeper understanding of one another.” — Jean-Michel Petit, CEO of Eatwith

PARIS, FRANCE, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the global tourism industry reflects on another record summer season, Eatwith, the leading platform for authentic culinary experiences, is urging a fundamental shift in how we travel. Overtourism is a complex challenge, difficult to measure but increasingly visible in its impact on local communities. Eatwith believes part of the solution lies in a simple, timeless act: sharing a meal. According to the Managing Destination Overcrowding report by the WTTC, one key strategy is to “engage residents in shaping desired tourism” — an approach that aligns directly with Eatwith’s model of empowering locals to welcome travelers on their own terms.

By fostering authentic encounters around the table, Eatwith restores the essence of hospitality: exchange, reciprocity, and connection. A shared meal becomes a bridge between cultures, where stories surface, traditions are honored, and strangers become part of each other’s journeys. This simple act offers travelers more than food — it offers respect, balance, and a more human way of experiencing the world.

Hospitality, at its core, has always been about reciprocity. Yet as it evolved into an industry, the relationship between locals and visitors too often became transactional, distant, even hostile in some places. Eatwith sees food as the universal language that can repair this imbalance and reintroduce respect to the way people travel.

This spirit of authenticity is embodied by Eatwith hosts around the world. Claudine, a longtime host in Paris, explains: “The authenticity of my experience lies in the fact that I don’t change anything when I welcome people. There are photos of my family, my paintings, my belongings — it’s my home. They step into my world, and I remain exactly who I am.”

For many guests, these moments are transformative. Fiamma and Debora, a mother-daughter host duo in Rome, reflect: “Once they come and if they are happy they will do it again — something changes in the way they travel.” These unfiltered, personal encounters turn a meal into much more than dining; they spark a shift in perspective that makes travel more human, connected, and lasting.

Founded on the principle that the most meaningful way to experience a culture is through its people, Eatwith connects travelers with local hosts who open their homes, share their culinary traditions, and offer a unique perspective on daily life. This model not only enriches the traveler’s journey but also empowers residents to shape how their communities are presented to the world.

"When you sit down at a local's table, you're not just a consumer; you're a guest," said Jean-Michel Petit, CEO of Eatwith. "This is how we believe the future of travel should be: built on shared meals, genuine human connection, and a deeper understanding of one another."

With a global community of thousands of hosts in countries worldwide, Eatwith offers a refreshing alternative to conventional mass-market tourism. The platform provides a blueprint for how travel can be a force for good — supporting local economies and fostering authentic interactions that benefit both visitors and residents.

About Eatwith

Eatwith is the world’s largest community for authentic culinary experiences, bringing people together to share food, stories, and culture in over 90 destinations . From intimate dinners in local homes to cooking classes and market tours, Eatwith empowers travelers to experience destinations through the eyes — and kitchens — of the people who live there.

Our mission is simple: to ensure that every traveler enjoys at least one meaningful and authentic interaction with locals during their journey — through the universal language of food.

