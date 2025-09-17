Smartpatient and Novo Nordisk Launch Digital Support Model for Obesity Care in Germany

Our partnership with Novo Nordisk shows how digital ecosystems can drive meaningful change for people living with obesity—delivering measurable impact far beyond weight loss.” — Ira von Arnim, Chief Commercial Officer at smartpatient

MUNICH , GERMANY, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smartpatient , the digital health company behind the MyTherapy platform, and Novo Nordisk, a global leader in chronic disease management, today announced the launch of a pioneering digital support program designed for people living with obesity in Germany.The collaboration, initiated in spring 2025, introduces a new model of coordinated care that aims to empower patients throughout their entire treatment journey. The program integrates treatment support, lifestyle coaching, and personalized education into a seamless digital pathway, enabling patients to turn therapies into lasting routines. Gamification strategies strengthen motivation, while privacy-preserving analytics provide real-world evidence to continuously refine the program and improve health outcomes.By combining Novo Nordisk's leadership in obesity care with smartpatient’s closed-loop digital health ecosystem, this initiative establishes a new benchmark for patient activation and sustained adherence. Real-world insights gathered through the program allow for ongoing optimization and demonstrate measurable improvements for patients.“At smartpatient, our goal is to transform treatment plans into sustainable routines that fit real life,” said Ira von Arnim, Chief Commercial Officer at smartpatient.Claudia Laven, Vice President of Novo Nordisk’s Obesity Business Unit in Germany, added:“Our ambition is to make effective weight management sustainable over the long term. By embedding support along the entire care journey, this collaboration unlocks healthier lives and lasting results for people living with obesity.”Looking ahead, smartpatient and Novo Nordisk plan to extend this patient-centered digital care model to additional chronic conditions, reinforcing their shared commitment to scalable innovation in digital health and improved patient outcomes.About smartpatient Smartpatient is the creator of MyTherapy , a widely used medication management app supporting over 12 million patients worldwide. As part of Redcare Pharmacy, smartpatient is building a fully integrated digital health ecosystem that combines patient activation, personalized support, medication dispensing, and real-world insights. Our scalable, patient-centric solutions connect patients, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical partners to drive better outcomes across the healthcare landscape.About Novo NordiskNovo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 78,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries.For more information, visit novonordisk.com , Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

