Built for Pharma, Designed for Patients: smartpatient Launches New Digital Health Hub

MUNICH, GERMANY, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smartpatient , the creator of MyTherapy, the world’s most widely used medication management app, has launched its newly redesigned website.The website features a modern, intuitive design, refreshed branding, and interactive tools to provide a deeper look at how smartpatient connect pharmaceutical companies, patients, and prescribers within one integrated digital health ecosystem The website offers visitors engaging ways to explore smartpatient’s expanded capabilities, including targeted patient activation, personalized patient support and in-depth real-world data and insights, all of which contribute to fully end-to-end patient journeys. It aims to foster collaboration by offering transparent information about the power of MyTherapy and Redcare Pharmacy, Europe’s leading online pharmacy, and outlining concrete partnership opportunities for pharma to achieve tangible value within the growing ecosystem.“We launched the new website to better reflect our evolution from a medication management app to a holistic, digital health ecosystem,” said Amir Ali, Managing Director at smartpatient.“Its interactive features invite pharma partners and digital health advocates to experience firsthand how we drive patient engagement and outcomes at scale.”With over 12 million patients across 30+ disease areas, smartpatient remains the leading provider of digital companion apps. It is the trusted digital health partner for pharma leaders including Lilly, UCB, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Daiichi Sankyo, ALK, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, and many others.“Our partners rely on us for robust real-world data and actionable insights,” added Ira von Arnim, Chief Commercial Officer. “This website launch is part of our commitment to transparency and innovation, helping pharma move swiftly from powerful insights to decisive action to generate real impact on patient lives.”To experience the new website and explore smartpatient’s vision for the future of digital health, visit www.smartpatient.eu. About smartpatient:Smartpatient is the creator of MyTherapy, the world’s most widely used medication management app, supporting over 12 million patients worldwide. As part of Redcare Pharmacy, smartpatient is building a fully integrated digital health ecosystem that combines patient activation, personalized support, medication dispensing, and real-world insights. Our scalable, patient-centric solutions connect patients, healthcare providers, and pharmaceutical partners to drive better outcomes across the healthcare landscape.

