US-based Auto Glass Experts Adopts DriveX AI for Instant Repair-vs-Replace Decisions

The DriveX web app Taking a windshield photo with DriveX

Auto Glass Experts adopts DriveX AI to deliver instant phone-based repair-vs-replace decisions, streamlining triage and marking DriveX’s US debut.

TALLINN, HARJUMAA, ESTONIA, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auto Glass Experts glass repair network has implemented AI windshield damage assessment from DriveX, enabling customers to get a repair-vs-replace decision from photos taken on their phones. The rollout automates triage inside Auto Glass Experts’ customer flow, speeds up bookings and helps avoid unnecessary replacements with insurer-ready documentation. The deployment also marks the US debut of DriveX’s technology.

US glass repair meets Estonian AI

“We wanted accurate, defensible decisions in seconds without adding friction for customers,” said Zuhair Madanat, owner of Auto Glass Experts. “DriveX’s photo-based AI fits our workflow, improves damage assessment accuracy and gives us insurer-ready evidence. It’s a straightforward way to cut waste and serve drivers faster.”

Auto Glass Experts is now using DriveX AI across its US service areas. The focus is customer experience: automating photo-based triage frees customer service reps to spend more time with customers – communicating, coordinating schedules and handling special cases. This helps keep operations smooth, reduce rework and deliver faster answers with earlier appointment times. When insurers are involved, decisions come with clear, standardized documentation.

How it works

Auto Glass Experts sends customers a DriveX link they open on their phones. The flow guides them to take a few photos of the windshield, and the AI returns a repair-or-replace decision in seconds. This makes assessments more accurate and helps avoid unnecessary replacements. The decisions are transparent and easy to audit, reducing manual review, accelerating scheduling, and improving data quality across branches.

Accurate assessments are especially important for their mobile units, where technicians must know the job in advance and arrive with the right parts. A wrong call can mean a wasted visit.

DriveX’s global expansion in AI windshield assessment

DriveX launched its AI windshield damage assessment in 2024 and has since onboarded several Belron (the parent company of Safelite) franchises and insurance partners across Europe. The Auto Glass Experts deployment brings the technology to the US market.

“Auto Glass Experts is the kind of innovative partner you want when entering a new market: fast-moving, customer-focused and willing to push the industry forward,” said Rauno Sigur, CEO of DriveX. “The US is the world’s largest automotive market and this is only our first deal. We’re seeing strong interest, with dozens of potential partners in discussions.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.