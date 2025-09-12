HUTT π10 Window Cleaning Robot Makes Global Debut at IFA25 A Revolutionary Innovation Redefining Cleaning Possibilities

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- September 5–9, 2025, will witness the grand opening of the Berlin International Consumer Electronics Show (IFA 2025). As a global benchmark for smart technology innovation and consumer market trends, IFA has consistently served as a premier platform for brands to showcase cutting-edge advancements and core technological capabilities.

As a globally recognized professional brand in the field of window cleaning robotics, HUTT is set to unveil its groundbreaking product—the HUTT π10 AI Variable Frequency Window Cleaning Robot—at this year’s IFA. Equipped with an innovative dual-mode cleaning system and a dual-drive climbing mechanism, the π10 represents a milestone achievement in window cleaning robotics technology.

Global Launch of HUTT π10: Revolutionary Innovation Leading Industry Transformation

In recent years, the global window cleaning robot market has experienced explosive growth, with its scale continuing to expand. However, as the market matures, persistent issues such as inadequate cleaning performance and poor usability remain unresolved.

Driven by a commitment to innovation, HUTT has directly tackled these industry pain points. The existing structural frameworks of cleaning robots have become a bottleneck for enhancing user experience. Traditional square-shaped robots, which rely on tracked direct-wiping mechanisms, offer high efficiency but often fall short when dealing with stubborn stains. Meanwhile, circular models utilize dual-disc rotary motion for better scrubbing of tough grime, yet fail to clean edges and corners effectively.

The HUTT π10 AI Variable Frequency Window Cleaning Robot represents a radical breakthrough. It abandons the conventional single-drive approach, introducing instead a pioneering dual-mode cleaning system combined with a dual-drive climbing mechanism. This enables targeted cleaning: intensive scrubbing mode for heavy soiling and gentle polishing mode for light dust, achieving a streak-free finish and high transparency. Tests indicate that the π10 delivers a cleaning effectiveness more than three times greater than that of existing products.

The dual-mode cleaning system employs an "N+1" process: a 3D floating chassis performs "N" rounds of polishing, followed by a final scrape from a square-shaped cleaning disc ("1") to remove residual water streaks. This pioneering "wash-then-wipe" approach fundamentally resolves traditional cleaning limitations. For stubborn stains, the 3D floating chassis operates under increased pressure and speed, working in concert with a dual-sided cone-fan pulsed wide-angle water spray system to efficiently eliminate various hardened marks. The square disc then polishes and dries the surface, thoroughly removing any remaining water streaks and edge debris for a spotless outcome.

The dual-drive climbing system integrates two independent drive mechanisms—floating chassis and tracked locomotion—significantly enhancing safety, cleaning thoroughness, and operational efficiency.

Technology Innovation Engine: Focus Fosters Core Competitiveness

The technological prowess HUTT demonstrates at IFA 2025 stems from sustained R&D investment and a systematic approach to innovation. Despite intense market competition, few companies have maintained HUTT’s level of dedication to research and development.

Since 2018, HUTT has concentrated on the R&D and manufacturing of facade cleaning robots, with a vision to lead industry-wide transformation through technological innovation.

In software development, HUTT was the first to apply variable frequency technology to window cleaning robots, allowing them to intelligently adjust suction power based on both surface material and degree of soiling. This greatly broadens the range of applicable environments. Furthermore, the proprietary HUTTSLAM algorithm enables precise cleaning path planning; when encountering obstacles, the system can recalibrate the path within 0.02 seconds, making the robot smarter and more user-friendly.

In product innovation, HUTT has introduced multiple industry-first designs, including built-in water tanks, integrated power supplies, and triple negative pressure chambers, repeatedly driving revolutionary changes in the sector. In 2024, the HUTT C7—featuring patented 3D floating chassis technology that effectively resolves air leakage and slipping issues—won internationally renowned design awards such as the Red Dot, IDA, and MUSE, underscoring HUTT’s leadership in innovation.

The dual-mode cleaning and dual-drive systems of the HUTT π10 are the culmination of four years of development and an investment of millions in R&D, marking yet another milestone that is poised to redefine and lead the industry.

Global Strategy: Deepened Layout for Market Expansion

Since 2018, HUTT has embraced a global vision, steadily expanding into international markets to deliver intelligent window cleaning robots to consumers worldwide. After years of strategic effort, HUTT products are now available in over 50 countries and serve millions of households.

In 2024, HUTT emerged as the leading brand in the European online market for circular window cleaning robots. By early 2025, it had also captured the top position in South Korea’s online market and established leadership in Russia through continuous technological upgrades and localized strategies.

Looking ahead, HUTT will further deepen its overseas expansion, leveraging its technological leadership and product excellence to enhance its global influence. “HUTT Intelligent Manufacturing” will continue to empower users worldwide with smarter, more convenient facade cleaning solutions.

