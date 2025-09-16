PubHive Named Best Scientific Literature Platform 2025 by SME News

Literature Management and Workflow Solutions

SME News awards PubHive for transforming scientific literature workflows with AI-powered automation across life sciences.

Winning this award is a testament to our team's dedication and our mission to simplify scientific workflows using AI.” — Raj Vaghela, President & CEO, PubHive

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PubHive , an award-winning AI-powered SaaS platform for centralized literature management workflows, has been honored with the “ Best Scientific Literature Workflow & Analytics Platform 2025 ” award by SME News , a UK-based publication recognizing innovation and excellence across small and medium-sized enterprises.The platform supports medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, clinical affairs, and medical device solutions by streamlining complex tasks such as literature monitoring, full-text article access, document delivery, and PubMed automation - all within a unified, AI-powered environment.🚀 A Milestone for Scientific Workflow InnovationThis recognition reflects PubHive’s commitment to transforming how life sciences teams manage scientific literature workflows across departments such as regulatory affairs, medical writing, safety surveillance, and research library operations.🔍 Key Innovations Highlighted- AI-Driven Literature Management: Automates literature review, screening, and classification of full-text articles, reducing timelines from weeks to days and minimizing manual work.- Next-Generation Pharmacovigilance: Enables smart triage, signal detection, and prioritization workflows designed to support compliance across drug safety, medical device monitoring, and regulatory submissions.- Regulatory & Medical Affairs Workflows: Standardizes and scales cross-functional processes for document delivery, evidence generation, and collaboration across medical affairs, clinical affairs, and library science teams.- PubMed Automation & Centralized Workflows: Integrates search automation and curation from PubMed, enabling transparent and repeatable literature automation and monitoring workflows for global life sciences companies.“This award is a testament to our team’s focus on delivering scalable, AI-powered solutions for literature automation, monitoring, and management,” said Raj Vaghela, President & CEO of PubHive.“We’re proud to support leading life sciences organizations with fit-for-purpose workflows that reduce burden across pharmacovigilance, clinical affairs, and medical affairs.”🌍 About PubHivePubHive Ltd. is a cloud-based software company accelerating innovation across the literature lifecycle — from centralized literature management and document delivery to PubMed automation and AI-driven signal detection. Its flagship platform, PubHive Navigator™, empowers teams in medical affairs, pharmacovigilance, clinical operations, library services, and regulatory affairs to streamline complex literature workflows, ensure compliance, and improve operational efficiency.📍 Learn more: https://pubhive.com 📩 Schedule a personalized demo: https://pubhive.com/sales 📧 Media inquiries: hello@pubhive.com🏆 About SME NewsSME News is a UK-based publication celebrating the achievements and innovation of small and medium-sized enterprises across a variety of industries. The “Best Scientific Literature Workflow & Analytics Platform 2025” award places PubHive among the top innovators shaping the future of research and technology in the life sciences sector.

