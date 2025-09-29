PubHive Introduces Generative AI Usage Dashboard to Advance Governance and Cost Efficiency in Life Sciences

PubHive Generative AI Dashboard: usage tracking, cost tracking, governance.

PubHive launches its Generative AI Usage Dashboard, giving life sciences teams transparency, governance, cost control, and audit-ready compliance.

Organizations want AI to deliver value, but they also need confidence in how it’s being applied” — Raj Vaghela, President & CEO, PubHive

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PubHive , an award-winning AI-powered SaaS platform company for scientific literature and safety information management, proudly announces the launch of its Generative AI Usage Dashboard , a first-of-its-kind feature designed to help Pharma, Biotech, MedTech, and life sciences companies manage AI adoption with confidence, compliance, and clarity.As Generative AI becomes increasingly embedded across functional areas-spanning pharmacovigilance, drug safety, medical affairs, clinical affairs, libraries, and knowledge management-it is also transforming operations tied to literature automation, monitoring, curation, access, extraction, and review, as well as other safety-related workflows. For leaders, this rapid adoption brings the challenge of balancing innovation with accountability. PubHive’s new dashboard addresses that need, giving teams the visibility and control required to track, explain, and optimize AI usage across their organizations.“AI is transforming how life sciences teams work, but for leaders across compliance, pharmacovigilance, medical and clinical affairs, R&D, and knowledge management, the lack of visibility has been a major challenge,” said Raj Vaghela , President & CEO of PubHive. “With our new Generative AI Usage Dashboard, we’re giving organizations the oversight they need to innovate responsibly, control costs, and ensure every AI interaction aligns with regulatory and business priorities.”🔬 Key Features of the Generative AI Usage DashboardUser-Level Activity Tracking-Enables detailed oversight by showing how individual team member interact with PubHive’s AI tools, ensuring accountability across departments.Purpose-Wise Insights-Breaks down usage across functions such as AI-powered Search, Reference Q&A, AI Summarization, Insights, Auto Review and other functions.Cost Monitoring-Helps operational and departmental leaders convert AI usage into clear financial metrics that support smarter budgeting and resource planningVisual Compliance Reports-Provides intuitive dashboards and audit-ready reports that simplify internal reviews, and leadership reporting.🔍 Supporting Governance, Cost Control, and TransparencyThe dashboard is purpose-built to address three critical needs of life sciences organizations:Governance – Comprehensive usage tracking ensures that every AI interaction is measurable, documented, and auditable.Cost Optimization- Usage-based analytics make it possible to monitor and manage costs tied directly to AI usage.Transparency- Clear dashboards and reports bring visibility to operational and departmental leaders, and executives alike.By aligning with the needs of PV teams, compliance groups, clinical and medical affairs professionals, R&D leaders, and corporate librarians, the Generative AI Usage Dashboard ensures that AI is no longer a “black box,” but a well-governed, reportable, and cost-efficient capability.Driving Responsible AI Adoption in Life Sciences“Organizations want AI to deliver value, but they also need assurance that it’s being applied responsibly,” added Raj Vaghela. “This dashboard empowers them to strike that balance-maximizing the benefits of AI while strengthening compliance, governance, and operational efficiency.”The launch of the Generative AI Usage Dashboard underscores PubHive’s commitment to purpose-driven AI adoption that supports not only innovation but also the regulatory, compliance, and cost efficiency realities of modern life sciences companies.🌍 About PubHivePubHive Ltd. is a cloud-based software company with a mission to make healthier scientific literature & safety workflows for life science companies across all stages of the commercialization lifecycle - from discovery to post-market. PubHive Navigator, the company’s scientific workflow management platform, optimizes existing business processes and automates repetitive work for teams in regulatory and medical affairs, research and development, drug safety, pharmacovigilance, medical devices, CER/PMCF, medical communication/writing, library, information management, document delivery, literature monitoring & reporting, and other divisions. Powered by a proprietary Omni-Loop Artificial Intelligence (AI)™ engine, PubHive Navigator is the only 'fit for purpose' one-stop enterprise scientific workflow automation platform today, distinguishing itself through flexible end-to-end workstreams and intuitive interfaces that make literature handling quick and easy.Learn more at pubhive.com, and to schedule a personalised demo, please contact hello@pubhive.com or schedule at pubhive.com/sales

