PubHive’s Advanced Signal Detection & Prioritization in PV

Pharmacovigilance is evolving from a reactive discipline into one of proactive, AI-enabled intelligence.” — Raj Vaghela

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PubHive , the award-winning AI-powered SaaS platform for literature and safety information management, today announced the rollout of its next-generation Signal Detection and Prioritization capabilities - designed to help life sciences organizations detect emerging drug safety risks faster, prioritize them more effectively, and protect patient lives with unprecedented efficiency.🚀 A Critical Leap in Post-Marketing SafetyPost-marketing surveillance generates millions of adverse event reports each year, making it increasingly difficult for safety teams to separate genuine safety concerns from statistical noise. PubHive’s advanced framework uses industry-standard disproportionality metrics - Reporting Odds Ratio (ROR), Proportional Reporting Ratio (PRR), 95% Confidence Interval (CI), Information Component (IC), Empirical Bayes Geometric Mean (EBGM), and its credibility intervals EB05 and EB95 - to identify disproportional reporting patterns that may signal a drug-event association.🤖 AI-Powered Prioritization for Faster, Smarter DecisionsBeyond detection, PubHive introduces an AI-driven prioritization engine that evaluates each signal by clinical significance, seriousness, novelty, and strength of supporting data. This ensures safety teams can quickly triage their findings - escalating high-impact risks for urgent investigation, flagging trends for ongoing monitoring, and deprioritizing low-concern patterns that do not require immediate action.🔮 From Reactive Monitoring to Proactive Safety IntelligenceWith built-in predictive analytics, PubHive enables organizations to forecast potential safety concerns before they reach critical thresholds. This proactive approach not only accelerates regulatory compliance with EMA, FDA, and ICH E2D guidelines but also fosters a culture of preventive safety management, helping organizations intervene earlier in the product lifecycle.💼 A Competitive Edge in Regulatory and Clinical OperationsThe ability to pinpoint and act on the right signals at the right time translates to measurable operational gains:• ✅ Reduced investigative backlog through automated triage• 📊 Increased regulatory confidence via transparent, data-driven decision-making• 🎯 Optimized resource allocation, focusing on signals with the highest clinical and regulatory relevance🌍 About PubHivePubHive Ltd. is a cloud-based software company with a mission to make healthier scientific literature and safety workflows for life science companies across all stages of the commercialization lifecycle – from discovery to post-market. PubHive Navigator™, the company’s scientific workflow management platform, optimizes existing business processes and automates repetitive work for teams in regulatory and medical affairs, research and development drug safety, pharmacovigilance , medical devices, CER/PMCF, medical communication/writing, library, information management, document delivery, literature monitoring & reporting and other divisions. Powered by a proprietary Omni-Loop Artificial Intelligence (AI)™ engine, PubHive Navigator is the only 'fit for purpose' one-stop enterprise scientific workflow automation platform today, distinguishing itself through flexible end-to-end workstreams and intuitive interfaces that make literature handling quick and easy.

