Minister Thembi Simelane meets with UN-Habitat Executive Director on South Africa’s human settlements programmes, 12 Sept

The Minister of Human Settlements, Ms Thembi Simelane, will hold a bilateral meeting with the Executive Director of UN-Habitat, Ms Anacláudia Rossbach, during her visit to South Africa for the U20 Mayors Summit, taking place from 12 to 14 September 2025 in Johannesburg.

The meeting will focus on strengthening collaboration between South Africa and UN-Habitat, with key agenda items including consolidation of cooperation under the UN Country Programme, preparations for the official opening of the UN-Habitat Country Office in South Africa, the process towards the Compilation of the Second Country Report on Progress in the Implementation of the New Urban Agenda and South Africa’s initiatives to provide adequate housing for all qualifying beneficiaries.

In 2024, the Cabinet approved the establishment of the UN-Habitat Country Office, which will support the country’s human settlements programmes through technical assistance and policy advice in areas such as adequate housing, informal settlements transformation, integrated urban planning, and climate resilience.

Following the meeting, Simelane and Rossbach will brief members of the media on the outcomes of their engagement

The details are as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, 12 September 2025

Time: 15h00

Venue: NH Hotel, Sandton

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates