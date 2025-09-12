CMS Financial Approved as a Liquidity Provider in MetaQuotes’ New Ultency Matching Engine

CMS MetaQuotes

CMS Financial joins MetaQuotes’ Ultency Engine, boosting ultra-low latency liquidity and 21 years of MT5 innovation.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMS Financial LLC has been approved as a Liquidity Provider in MetaQuotes ’ new Ultency Matching Engine, a platform designed to transform how MetaTrader 5 brokers and Liquidity Providers connect.MetaQuotes launched the Ultency Matching Engine to provide ultra-low latency execution, instant deployment, seamless integration, and advanced risk management tools. By addressing long-standing connectivity and execution challenges between brokers and liquidity providers, Ultency aims to set new standards of speed and transparency across the industry.This recognition builds on CMS Financial’s history of innovation with MetaQuotes, which spans more than 21 years.Nidal Hadi, CEO of CMS Financial, commented:"CMS Financial has consistently been at the forefront of industry innovation. From introducing multi-asset trading on MetaTrader, facilitating the connection between MT5 with DGCX, and pioneering risk management solutions, our track record demonstrates leadership in shaping the market’s evolution. Being selected as one of the first participants in MetaQuotes’ Ultency Matching Engine highlights our leadership and reputation in the industry."Renat Fatkhullin, CEO of MetaQuotes, said:"We are excited to welcome CMS Financial as an approved Liquidity Provider on the Ultency Matching Engine. Their 21-year relationship with MetaQuotes, combined with a history of industry firsts, underscores their role as a true pioneer in the MetaTrader ecosystem. CMS’s adoption of Ultency highlights both their commitment to innovation and the transformative power of this new technology."About CMS FinancialCMS Financial LLC is a UAE-based firm with over 21 years of industry expertise, licensed under SCA Category 1 & 5 . The company delivers institutional-grade liquidity, brokerage, and multi-asset trading solutions. With a proven legacy of innovation, a global footprint, and advanced technology, CMS empowers brokers, institutions, and traders with seamless access to international markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.