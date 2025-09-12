GSL ENERGY Launches 14.34 kWh Batteries to Capture Australia’s Home Battery Rebate Market

Energy Storage Batteries Eligible for AustralianGovernment Subsidies GSL ENERGY 14.34 kWh CEC-listed wall-mounted and floor-standing lithium batteries for Australia’s home battery rebate market

GSL ENERGY introduces 14.34 kWh CEC-listed batteries in Australia, offering safe, durable, and rebate-eligible solutions to boost solar self-consumption.

CHINA, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GSL ENERGY, a global leader in advanced lithium battery and energy storage solutions , today announced the launch of its 14.34 kWh wall-mounted and floor-standing batteries in the Australian residential energy storage market. With competitive pricing, robust safety, and long lifecycle performance, these products are well-positioned to capture a significant share of Australia’s home battery rebate program.Strong Market Momentum in AustraliaDriven by government rebate programs and growing consumer demand for energy independence, Australia has become one of the world’s most dynamic home battery markets. Under the “Cheaper Home Batteries Program”, only CEC-listed energy storage systems qualify for subsidies. Once eligible, households, businesses, and community organisations can receive up to AUD 372 per kWh of usable battery capacity.The subsidy increases with the battery’s depth of discharge (DOD): the higher the DOD, the greater the rebate. GSL ENERGY’s CEC-listed storage batteries support up to 95% DOD, maximising both usable energy and rebate benefits for households and organisations.The program is administered by the Clean Energy Regulator (CER) and is compatible with state-level schemes. Within one month of launch, over 20,000 household installation requests were submitted, averaging more than 1,000 applications per day, demonstrating strong market adoption.CEC-listedAs of early 2023, GSL ENERGY’s 14.34 kWh wall battery and floor-standing batteries have been officially listed by the Clean Energy Council (CEC), making them eligible for government rebates in Australia.Key Features of the 14.34 kWh BatteriesCapacity & Expandability: 14.34 kWh usable capacity; supports up to 16 units in parallel, with total expanded capacity exceeding 220 kWh.Depth of Discharge (DOD): Supports 95% DOD, maximising usable energy and rebate eligibility.Durable & Outdoor-Ready: IP65-rated, wall-mounted or floor-standing installation; compact, space-saving design.Operating & Storage Temperature: Operating: -20℃ to +55℃; Storage: -20℃ to +45℃.Dimensions & Interface: Wall-mounted: 900 × 675 × 200 mm, 128.5 kg; Floor-standing: 700 × 1050 × 200 mm; includes LCD and Wi-Fi remote monitoring.Performance: Supports 0.5C charge/discharge; high-quality cells provide over 8,500 cycles for long-term stable performance.Safety & Certifications: UL1973, UL9540A, UL9540, CEI-021, CB IEC62619, CE, UN38.3, MSDS, and CEC-listed.Warranty: 15-year warranty for long-term reliability.Supporting Australia’s Energy Transition“Australia’s home battery rebate programs are accelerating the adoption of residential energy storage,” said Jim Deng, Founder of GSL ENERGY. “Our 14.34 kWh wall-mounted and floor-standing batteries provide safe, durable, and cost-effective solutions that help Australian households increase solar self-consumption, reduce electricity bills, and achieve greater energy independence, supporting the country’s energy transition.”About GSL ENERGYFounded in 2011 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, GSL ENERGY is a professional lithium battery manufacturer with a 15,000 m² state-of-the-art factory and advanced R&D capabilities. The company specialises in residential, commercial, and industrial energy storage solutions . Its products are exported to 138 countries worldwide.GSL ENERGY is committed to providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective energy storage solutions that enable customers to achieve energy independence and accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.

